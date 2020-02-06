Don't expect your typical Shakespearean play out of Vistamar School’s production of "Romeo and Juliet."
Opening night is this Friday, and performances to follow are sure to be quite different from the first.
"You can go to this show so many different times and have a different experience—maybe even a different narrative—every single time," said Andre Atkins, student director for the production.
Audience members will upon arrival be dubbed a Capulet or Montague, the play's opposing families, and get a "school schedule" that tells them where to be at what time, said Mickey Blaine, theater director and drama teacher at Vistamar.
"Romeo and Juliet" will take place around the entire school campus, not just on stage.
"They’ll start and end together, but throughout moments they'll separate and there will be (about) 30 audience members in the school watching (one) scene" while the other groups watch different ones, Blaine said.
"We did that with the scenes that we felt were interchangeable," he added. "It ended up that it didn’t matter what way the audience got that information. Each section will get that information in different order, but they all end up at the Capulet party where Romeo and Juliet meet.
Even though audience members get different bits and pieces of the show, said Blaine, that's OK. Everyone, he said, will come out of the evening feeling as if they've experienced the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet.
The prologue, which introduces the two households, is set to music, Blaine said, so the cast is indistinguishable from the audience until they break out into a flash mob in the hallways—then the crowd realizes the play is starting.
"They figure it out as it's actually happening in real life," said Sophia Trief, who plays Lady Montague.
Not wearing period costumes leaves the cast even further undetectable to the audience until showtime.
"We're not going to have crazy hair and makeup; we're just looking like we normally do when we go to school," Trief said.
The audience is immediately thrown into the action, Blaine said, where the "Capulet" members are invited into the party, while the Montagues will be led in by a secret passageway to break into the shindig.
Vistamar's immersive productions started five years ago with "Grease," Blaine said. This is the first time that type of play has come back to the school since then.
A modern take
Shakespeare's tragic lovers are adapted to reflect today's teenage life: Romeo and Juliet are lesbians; Lady Montague, Romeo's mother, is instead her best friend and the leader of the school's "Montague clique;" and the Nurse, originally Juliet's servant and guardian, is her best friend.
Tess MacFarlane, Vistamar junior who plays Nurse, said she is excited for parents and kids to see two girls fall in love, instead of a girl and a guy.
"We're totally normalizing it." MacFarlane said. That "makes me super happy because it's not like this is all about being gay." "It's nice to have representation because seeing yourself on stage is always a fun thing," she added.
This show has helped Atkins, who said he is part of the LGBTQ+ community, learn so much about his own community in such a weird and profound way. This production is much more than a monolithic story, he added.
"It's not a story about two gay people—it's a story about two people who happen to be gay," Atkins said.
Choosing "Romeo and Juliet" came out of a budget concern, Blaine said. The theater department had already done two musicals, he added, so a third one wasn't financially feasible. Shakespeare is free, he said, so they picked the play and brainstormed a unique piece.
The production will also feature drug and party culture and violence in the modern ways teens experience it, including Juliet's death scene.
Juliet starts off very passive, Blaine said, then all of a sudden she's filled with life.
In this adaptation, she has a bad relationship with her family and is on depression medications, said Olivia Van Doornewaard, Vistamar junior who plays Juliet.
"At the beginning, she's about to take (the medication) and then she changes her mind. That's when she meets Romeo—it's this infatuation that she’s never felt before because she's been numbed with all her medications," Van Doorneward said. "She doesn't remember how it feels" to be excited.
When Juliet dies, she takes a drug and wakes up during her funeral after Romeo takes poison to join her in death. When Juliet realizes Romeo, played by Vistamar senior Lourdes Castillo, killed herself, she then shoots herself in the head.
"It's still a romance story, but it's also a cautionary tale of going in too deep," Blaine said.
Music is also an important part of telling the story, Blaine said. He allowed ensemble members to pick songs that create the environment they want the audience to feel, he added.
For Atkins' scenes, he tried to push sub-narratives through the music, Atkins said, for people who are immersed in the culture of the music, know those songs and the significance behind them.
An authentic experience
When Atkins started directing, he said, he looked to his own life for inspiration.
"I'm not as familiar with the original material, but I'm very much steeped in today's (youth) culture," Atkins said. The Vistamar junior thought: "How would I say this if I were reading it on Twitter? What meme would I associate with this? If I were reading this scene, how will people like those I know act in these situations?" "Trying to bring as much of my everyday (life) into this has really helped shape and bring that personable, authentic experience to" the play, Atkins said.
The audience coming in not knowing what they're getting into is what makes the play even more special, Trief said.
"Besides the main scenes, we have so many smaller things going on, (so) everybody can get something completely different and piece it together the way they might," Trief said.
That specific issue is great, Atkins said, because it shows what students really do at school. "There's this aura of authenticity that pulls you into it," Atkins said.
The production "really does mirror the high school experience," Atkins said. "I think that's why it's so genius that we have this show." Students start high school, he added, not knowing what they're getting into and having unique experiences.
Audience members have the opportunity to pass messages along to characters, Blaine said, and the cast can look to audience members for advice. There is even a section in the show where everyone will interact only through social media, Blaine said. There will be a Capulet and a Montague feed, the audience will watch characters' feelings as they happen on the timeline, on which they can comment too, he added.
The interactivity also leaves a lot unknown to the ensemble itself.
Memorizing lines and studying the story isn't enough for the cast to assume how to react to what the audience does, Trief said.
"What's so scary for all of us is we really don't know what's going to happen. As much preparation as we do, we can never (truly) prepare for what's going to happen," she said. "We've done it so many times just with us in this room, so it's hard to know what the dynamic is going to be like when we have a room full of other people who don't know what's happening," the Vistamar senior added.
"We have to give ourselves as many obstacles as we can that could happen and try to figure out ways we can work around it," Trief said.
Blaine sometimes sits on the floor in the middle of the action, he said, so the ensemble could practice what to do if something like that happens during the actual show.
"We don't have the boundary of audience and stage member because we're in a space where we" go to school every day, Van Doorneward said. "You need to really be your character and know how they would react to the unknown situation," she added.
If you go
Watch Vistamar's Romeo and Juliet at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $5 at https://bit.ly/2Otf3Cg or at the door. Vistamar is at 737 Hawaii St., El Segundo.