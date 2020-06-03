Bill Field co-founded the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo 52 years ago and he knows there are numerous people who love the South Bay landmark.
Generations of families have enjoyed the theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer playing along with silent cartoons and films starring legends such as Charlie Chaplin and W.C. Fields. Even married couples have had their first dates at the theater, Field said.
But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit theater is struggling to keep the nostalgia alive as the lockdown on movie theaters continues.
“It was a challenge before all of this happened,” said Field of the volunteer-run theater. “It has never closed like this, never,” he added.
The last film shown at the theater in March was the Busby Berkeley musical “For Me and My Gal” starring Judy Garland and Gene Kelly, said James Moll. He first went to the Old Town Music Hall when he was a child. The longtime Music Hall volunteer has since gone on to win an Oscar, Emmys and a Grammy for his documentary work.
In addition to silent films, the theater also screens classic "talkies." A new schedule for the year was released in April.
“All these great shows and we haven't been able to do any of them,” Moll said. “I'm canceling them two weeks in advance of each one. It's been sort of optimistic thinking that things would get better, rather than just canceling many months in advance.”
Since its closure, the theater has hosted virtual short film shows that lasted 30 and 40 minutes.
“That was to help remind people that we're still here and hopefully boost some some contributions,” said Moll, who along with K-EARTH on-air personality Lara Scott created the podcast “Classic Movie Recall,” which helped promote classic films and the theater in 72 episodes.
The podcast is now on hiatus, but they will release one un-aired podcast this month featuring a discussion about “Mary Poppins.”
The theater’s home on Richmond Street was once the El Segundo State Theater, which was built in 1921, but since the late 1940s had changed hands over the decades. It went from being home to a Baptist church to a chamber of commerce.
The pipe organ, known as the Mighty Wurlitzer, was built in 1925, but more than three decades later, Field and Bill Coffman, both musicians, purchased the Wurlitzer from the Fox West Coast Theater in Long Beach.
In 1958, Fox had started selling its organs in Los Angeles and the “Two Bills” borrowed $2,000 from a credit union to purchase the organ.
The organ was dismanteled and stored until, in 1968, they saw an advertisement for a theater for rent in The Daily Breeze. Thus, they found a home for the Wurlitzer and moved it to Old Town Music Hall.
El Segundo's historic Wurlitzer pipe organ is one of a few operating in the Los Angeles area. A number of pipe organs reside in churches and theaters, but few make their home in movie theaters, according to the Los Angeles Theatre Organ Society’s website.
According to film historian Karie Bible, the Egyptian Theatre, which hosts events by the American Cinematheque in Hollywood, the UCLA Film and Television Archive, and the Autry Museum of the American West, are some of the few venues that still screen silent films occasionally. The Silent Movie Theatre closed in 2017 and is now the Fairfax Cinema.
Moll said his heart goes out to nonprofits that have a hard time making ends meet during normal times.
“Right now it's particularly challenging,” Moll said. “Of course, it's not just the nonprofits that are struggling right now. It's everybody. But I do I feel optimistic that we'll get through it. But the response from the supporters of the theater has been very promising.”
“I can’t say when we will be back, but we will,” Field said.
A GoFundMe campaign was created last week to help cover the roughly $5,000 a month it costs to run the theater, which includes rent, utilities and general upkeep and costs associated with the Wurlitzer.
As of Wednesday, nearly $16,000 has been raised of their $38,000 goal. In only six days, more than 300 people have donated money.
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/musichall.
For more information, visit oldtownmusichall.org.