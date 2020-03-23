A variety of restaurants and food shops in the beach cities have modified their business practices to provide take-out and curbside delivery options during the coronavirus 'safer at home' decree.
Below are some of the options.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating a list frequently of services in that city. Visit manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/.
Gabi James adds humor to delivery menu
Gabi James in Redondo Beach is offering family platters with humor for delivery through Postmates and Door Dash.
The platters include the “Couch Potato (vegetarian)”, “Cluck Indoors,” “Nexflix & Grill” and the “Forking Cabin Fever,” which includes Caesar salad, a chicken, 24-once bone-in ribeye, Gabi James potatoes, large spinach and garbanzos, a churro and chocolate bread pudding, which feeds six to eight.
Prices range from $70 to $200.
Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave.
For more information, call (310) 540-4884, or visit gabijamesla.com.
Petros and Love & Salt offers curbside pickup and more
Petros in Manhattan Beach is offering curbside pickup all day for any to-go orders and will be delivering to Manhattan Beach customers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
They are also supporting the community by selling essentials such as eggs, milk, flour, sugar, oil, bread and many others, an organic farmers market produce box, and pasta kits with pasta, sauce, herbs and Parmesan cheese to take home and prep later.
To order, call (310) 545-4100. If assistance from a manager is needed, text (310) 941-3367, or email ashley@petrosbrand.com.
Captain Kidd's remains open
Captain Kidd's Fish Market, located at 209 N. Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, is open for pick-up, delivery and curbside pick-up.
Their market side is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but they will be serving to-go orders only.
Orders can be made through Postmates or Door Dash, or call for pick-up.
For more information, visit captainkidds.com, or call (310) 372-7703.
Enrique's offers take-out and curbside
Starting Thursday, March 10, Enrique's Restaurant & Cantina in Redondo Beach will offer take-out, curbside and Door Dash, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m.
To order, call (424) 390-4430.
Enrique's is located 320 S. Catalina Ave.
El Barrio Neighborhood tacos is open for delivery or pick-up
El Barrio is located at 1505 Aviation Blvd. in Redondo Beach.
Food can be ordered through Postmates, Door Dash and Uber Eeats
For more information, call (310) 921-8620, or visit elbarriogroup.com.
Primo Italia open for take-out orders
Primo Italia, located at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, is offering take-out orders daily starting at 5 p.m.
To order online, visit eatprimo.com, or call (310) 378-4288, for more information.
Zinc@shade open for take-out
Zinc@shade Lounge, located at Shade Manhattan Beach, is open for take-out and curbside delivery through the hotel's valet.
Zinc@shade is located at 1221 N. Valley Drive.
For more information, call (310) 546-4995, or visit mb.shadehotel.com.
Fleming's call-to-order curbside pickup
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers call-to-order curbside pick-up nightly including its $60 filet and lobster three-course meal.
Orders can also include a dish from its limited lunch, dinner and bar la carte menus.
Order now through March 31 and receive $40 credit with a minimum purchase of $100.
Fleming's is located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo.
For more information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com, or call (310) 643-6911.
Mama D's says 'stay home'
Mama D's locations in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach deliver.
To deliver to Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, call (310) 546-1492 and to deliver to Redondo Beach call (310) 316-5050.
For more information, visit mamasredondo.com, or mamashermosa.com.
Fritto Misto open
Fritto Misto in Hermosa Beach is open for to-go and curbside only orders.
The Italian eatery is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
For more information, call (310) 318-6098.
Grimaldi’s offers to-go and delivery
Grimaldi’s in El Segundo is offering carry-out service and delivery through Doordash.
Orders can be made by calling (310) 648-7503, or visiting grimaldispizzeria.com.
Grimaldi’s is located at 2121 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 1399.
Popular MB eateries combine forces
Manhattan Beach Post, Fishing With Dynamite, and The Arthur J are combining forces and resources with an updated menu daily as well as take-out available from noon to 8 p.m.
Orders can be made at DoorDash and ChowNow or call (310) 878-9630.
Mickey’s to-go
Mickey’s Deli, located at 101 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is offering take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.
They are offering an “isolation starter pack” which includes pre-packaged dry pasta and a jar of their homemade sauce for $11.99 and is available for pick-up.
Mickey’s also offers essentials such as toilet paper, laundry detergent and water and will continue to restock throughout this time for the community.
For more information, visit mickeysdeli.com.
Mama Terno open for lunch and dinner take-out
Mama Terano, located at 815 Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates, is offering its full men to-go for curb-side pick-up and take-out lunch and dinner.
For more information, visit mamaterano.com.
Hook & Plow offers deliveries and take-out
Hook & Plow in Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach are offering deliveries and take-out.
The Hermosa Beach location is at 425 Pier Ave. For more information, call (310) 937-5909.
The Redondo Beach location is at 1729 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, call (424) 247-8272.
For more information, visit thehookandplow.com.
Katch Coffee open for to-go orders
Klatch Coffee in Redondo Beach is open for to-go orders.
Those who order from their app, can order ahead and pick up their drink.
Klatch Coffee is located at 306 S. Pacific Coast Highway.
For more information, call (310) 316-6203, or visit klatchroasting.com.