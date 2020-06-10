Round Table Pizza in Hermosa Beach closed March 23, marking an end of an era.
Ginger Eastom owned and operated five Round Table franchises before her death in 2012. Mark Eastom is one of Ginger's five children who helped run the restaurants before and after her death.
Eastom said the restaurant's closure had nothing to do with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“After awhile it wasn't making quite as much money, so unfortunately we had to close it down,” said Eastom from Chicago where he now lives.
Eastom said his mother had five children, but still went to night school to earn a business degree. She worked at a Round Table in Torrance for a year on her husband's advice.
“My dad (Richard), being an engineer, was like, 'You know, you got to work there, see if you like it.'” Eastom said. “She did that and they ended up opening one.”
Starting in the mid-1980s, Eastom said, they started opening up franchises including Paramount, Bellflower, Lakewood and one located on Manhattan Beach Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, where the family lived.
Eastom said he and his siblings had worked at least 10 years at the franchises. But when his mother died, they all “tried to jump in and do it,” but his mother was the driving force.
“She was always the one who was really getting it rolling and figuring out ways to have new ideas to keep it running really well,” Eastom said. “When she passed away, we were trying to do our best.”
Round Table, which was located at 2701 Pacific Coast Highway, was also known for its quotes, ranging from movies to promoting a new pizza, on its marquee.
Ginger Eastom was also known for her charity, donating countless pizzas to fundraisers in the South Bay.