Rock’N Fish celebrates its 20th anniversary serving seafood and steak in Manhattan Beach during November.
Rock’N Fish and founder/owner Michael Zislis celebrates the milestone with $7 Navy Grogs rum cocktail and other specials. The cocktail was handed down from Hibachi restaurant, which resided in the same location prior to Rock’N Fish opening in 2000.
Rock’N Fish was Zislis’ second eatery in the South Bay, following the Manhattan Beach Brewing Co., now Brewco, which he opened with his brother.
“It’s so nice to have seen my staff's family’s grow up, go get an education and have wonderful lives,” said Zislis in an email about the anniversary. “Everyone here is like family, our staff and guests.”
Rock’N Fish is located at 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd., steps away from the Manhattan Beach Pier.
For more information, call (310) 379-9900, or visit mb.rocknfish.com.
--by Michael Hixon