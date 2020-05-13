Deniz Özkan held a soft opening for her Lucky 7 Coffee shop on Hermosa Avenue on March 7, but then she had to shutter for a week due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But on March 15, she reopened for take-out thanks to support from the community, she said.
“It’s a little bit crazy and tough times, (but) we are doing great,” Ozkan said.
Ozkan signed a lease last August for the spot that formerly was Pita Pit. Lucky 7 spent seven months on construction work leading up to the March opening.
“We were panicking," said Ozkan. "We didn’t know what would happen and we followed up on the news. We closed to figure out what to do and how to proceed.”
Ozkan moved from Turkey to the South Bay in June 2019, following years of visiting her brother here on summer vacations. Back home, Ozkan said she had “lots of ups and downs” in the furniture business for 15 years, so she decided to close that business and focus on specialty coffee. She took barista training at the Speciality Coffee Association in Instanbul before moving to the United States.
“When we saw the sign we just went for it,” said Ozkan of the Hermosa Beach location.
Lucky 7 Coffee, located at 1112 Hermosa Ave., is currently offering curbside pick-up, with two available parking spots, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They also offer online ordering at lucky7coffee.com.