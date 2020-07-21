Pages bookstore in Manhattan Beach hosts a virtual event with Manhattan Beach author Chris Fenton to discuss his new book “Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business,” Thursday, July 30.
Fenton will be in conversation with Dan Hellie, an NFL commentator and Manhattan Beach resident. The event will begin with an introduction by Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery, beginning at 6 p.m.
Fenton, currently the CEO at Media Capital Technologies, was the president of DMG Entertainment and general manager of DMG North America, which is headquartered in Beijing, for 17 years. Fenton's book looks at the “power struggle pitting China against Hollywood, the NBA and American business.”
“Feeding the Dragon” tells Fenton's story, from working at the mail room at the William Morris Agency to how he became known as an expert at negotiations with China while at DMG where he helped developed and distributed the company's films.
Fenton said while it tackles topics like China and sports, he also discusses “interesting anecdotes involving celebrities” to broaden the range of interest in the book.
“I didn't want to write something that's just for people that want to study the U.S. China relationship,” Fenton said.
Registration for the event is $35, which includes the signed book.
The book can be shipped or locally delivered for free.
For more information, visit pagesabookstore.com.