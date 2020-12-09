John Post’s 50 years of photographing the Manhattan Beach Pier is featured in his latest book “A Tribute: Portrait of a Pier through a Lifetime of Photography.”
Post took his first photo of the iconic pier in 1969. More than 140 of his photos are showcased in the coffee table sized-book that includes photos through 2020.
After several years of planning, COVID-19 nearly derailed the project, Post said in an email.
“Everything stopped, any overseas production became tenuous and unreliable and it became a hunt to find a book printer in L.A. available,” Post said. “Fortunately I was able to find a way through everything, locate a printer and with the editing and coordinating skills of my wife Suzanne, sort through the final edits of years of images and produce this new and all encompassing photo-book of the Manhattan Beach Pier.”
Post said the images are in color, black and white, 35 mm and panoramas that show the pier in all types of weather, times of day and various events through the decades.
“There are even two photos of the pier from 1979 and 1980 that have signs stating 'NO Horses Allowed on the pier,’ when was that an issue?,” Post said.
Post will be at his gallery, located at 808 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to sign books, from noon to 5 p.m.
The book is $85, with sales tax, $93.07.
The book is also available to order online at JohnPost.com with book pick-up at the John Post Gallery.
For more information, call (310) 376.6982.