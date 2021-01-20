Is 2020 done? Really? You sure? … Let’s recheck our calendars, where we find that, yes, the number at the top actually is 2021. A new year — and hopefully a much better year. Though after 2020, the competition for betterness isn’t especially tough.
Before I start looking for metaphors and similes to define what we’ve gone through — and continue to go through — let me cut to the chase, and get down to what’s needed most to return to a semblance of normalcy, of ease, of not waking up at 4 in the morning in a cold sweat, of not taking my temperature a dozen times a day because I’m feeling just a tad warm — and not crediting it to wearing a sweater when it’s 80 degrees outside.
Let us cut to comfort food, a notion that even scans well to the ear, with nothing but soft sounds, no harsh fricatives, just happy Fs and Ms and Os. Comfort food is such a well-established notion that Wikipedia actually has a sizable page dedicated to the concept, with cross-references to comfort food dishes around the world. We’re told, definitively, that, “Comfort food is the kind of food that provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to someone, and may be characterized by its high caloric nature, high carbohydrate level, or simple preparation. The nostalgia may be specific to an individual, or it may apply to a specific culture.”
And yes, I do find the specificity of “high caloric nature” and “high carbohydrate level” unexpected — and unexpectedly true.
We’re also told the phrase is actually quite new, traced back to 1966, “when the Palm Beach Post used it in a story: ‘Adults, when under severe emotional stress, turn to what could be called comfort food — food associated with the security of childhood, like mother’s poached egg or famous chicken soup.”
As I mentioned, Wikipedia lists many other comfort foods, for many nations — and possibly more for the United States than anywhere else. I guess we must be under a lot of stress hereabouts, which has led us to everything from apple pie to biscuits and gravy, from chicken and dumplings to mac and cheese, from pot roast to tuna casserole.
And when I’m too stressed to do the cooking involved, I’m grateful to the joys of takeout — from several local comfort food havens, including…
Sisters' Barn
1408 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach; 424-452-6070, www.sistersbarneatery.com
Sisters' Barn is not actually in a barn, but certainly has barnlike elements in its décor; be sure to check out that sliding barn door between the market section of the Barn, and the restaurant, and all the wood on the walls, and the unusual metal tables.
But even more than the space, it’s the menu that’s rustic. This feels like the sort of food you might find driving across the wastes of Texas, out where the cattle roam, and where barbecue is more a religion than a meal.
Adding to the rusticity, are an assortment of dishes served in cast iron dishes. They look impressive, perhaps too good to eat. And then, you taste the food — and your attitude toward local ‘que may take a sudden turn from the South to the West. This is some kind of seriously tasty grub, chuck wagon food raised to a very high chuck wagon, sort of a monster chuck wagon, with giant wheels.
The brisket, made with high end Brandt’s beef, is a thing of beauty, a joy and a miracle from the first amazed bite to the final tragic morsel. It’s tender, it’s sweet, it exudes umami and beefy goodness. It’s not cheap. But it’s worth it. What price sheer joy? What cost perfection? Especially when it's comfort we seek.
Not less awesome is the Berkshire pulled pork. The Shelton’s free range half chicken, served with an impressively crispy skin. (“I Heart Crispy Skin!” sounds like a fine bumper sticker!) By all means, add on the toasted corn bread with its orange whipped honey butter, the house-made pickled veggies, the chili (made with chuck, short rib and brisket!), the dirty rice, the smoked pork baked beans.
The slaw is flavored with a “pinch of togarashi”— Japanese chili pepper. Meaning Sisters' Barn could sit in the shadow of Mt. Fuji, feeding Kurobuta pork sausage to the local farmers. With a little sake, it might be just fine.
Merrill Shindler is a Los Angeles-based freelance dining critic. Email mreats@aol.com.