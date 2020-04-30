Jim Lindberg of Pennywise and Sublime with Rome will bookend the BeachLife Festival SpeakEasy Live Stream concert, which begins at 5 p.m., on Friday, May 1.
The SpeakEasy replaces a day of the original festival which was scheduled May 1 to 3, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Organizers have yet to announce a rescheduled date for the 3-day event.
Friday's streaming concert will also include a drop-in appearance by Ziggy Marley, who had been scheduled to celebrate at BeachLife what would have been father Bob Marley's 75th birthday. The LA Kings will also make guest appearances, according to organizers.
The schedule for the SpeakEasy Live Stream:
- Jim Lindberg at 5:05 p.m.
- Law at 5:35 p.m.
- Jason Devore of Authority Zero at 6:05 p.m.
- Jason Cruz of Strung Out at 6:35 p.m.
- Trever Keith of Face to Face at 7:05 p.m.
- Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters at 7:35 p.m.
- Sublime with Rome at 8:05 p.m.
For more information, visit beachlifefestival.com.