The BeachLife Festival and the Beach Cities Health District are trying to help residents beat the doldrums of the coronavirus pandemic by pairing mental health exercises with music.
The B-Well campaign, which includes a new theme every month, launched on Feb. 1 and features weekly advice on mental well-being and happiness. The campaign also features social media vignettes, appearances by musicians, athletes and artists, and livestream performances.
February’s theme is “Gratitude,” followed by “Bravery” in March and “Connection” in April. Community interaction is also a key to B-Well.
The BeachLife Festival, a live outdoor music event, had a successful first year in 2019 in Redondo Beach with headliners Willie Nelson, Bob Weir and Brian Wilson, but was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
BeachLife spokesperson Tammy Saunt said teaming with BCHD made sense as both local organizations care deeply about the community and wanted to do something to help people deal with the loneliness and isolation of the pandemic.
“Music is, of course, one of the great tools to do this - it can immediately lift your mood,” Saunt said. “We hope that the mindfulness tools we are reminding people about, in addition to the entertainment we hope to provide with the livestream, will be just a little something that can help people get through these next few months.”
Tom Bakaly, BCHD’s CEO, said the pandemic has caused stress and anxiety for many, so “we need to take care of one another.”
Bakaly said it is important to know the signs of someone struggling, including yourself, and to be “compassionate and empathetic for the emotions we might be going through.”
“There are many great resources and providers in this community who are skilled at helping people and we need our neighbors to know they are not alone, there are people who can help,” Bakaly said. “I’ve been very impressed by the outpouring of support our Beach Cities neighbors have shown for one another over the last year.”
Scheduled to appear during B-Well's program include musicians Lisa Loeb, Kevin Sousa, Latch Key Kid, Wais Katubardrau and Olivia Pucci, as well as Olympians Steve Lewis and Eric Fonoimoana, pro surfer Morgan Sliff, photographer Bo Bridges and local chef Marc Dix.
The program, which began Feb. 1, continues through the month with these events:
• Feb. 7-13: Gratitude Part 2: Zen Zone: Where do YOU find your Zen? Featuring Pro Surfer Morgan Sliff.
• Feb. 14-20: Gratitude Part 3: Rocking the Thank-You's with Rock Painting.
• Feb. 21-28: Gratitude Part 4: Practicing Kindness and Compassion, featuring Olympic Volleyball Gold Medalist, Eric Fonoimoana.
• Thursday, Feb. 25, 6-7 p.m.: LIVESTREAM SHOW featuring performances by Wais Katubadrau and Olivia Pucci: 6 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Live Virtual Mental Health & Happiness Workshop
Other livestream shows will include Kevin Sousa with Gavin Heaney, 6 to 7 p.m., on March 25; and Lisa Loeb with guest, from 6 to 7 p.m., on April 22.
The livestream shows will broadcast for free on the BeachLife and BCHD Facebook and YouTube pages.
For more information on the B-Well program, BCHD resources and schedule of events, visit bchd.org/bewelltogether.