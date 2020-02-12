ESMoA's latest exhibit, “Stardust,” explores the “different pathways of thinking” and the various elements that drive creativity.
The experience at the El Segundo art lab runs from Thursday, Feb. 13 through May 16 and features more than 40 artworks and objects. Featured are inventions just for the show including a three-sided Foosball table by Ben Beyer and a spin on the traditional game of chess, “Free Chazz,” by Bernhard Zuenkeler, who is also curating the show.
“It's about how you look at the brain and the workings of the brain,” Zuenkeler said. “The most common is the medical way, but there's also an artistic way of looking at the brain. Actually the artistic way is the most interesting because artists, in a way, have a large capacity of looking at things.”
Zuenkeler added that those attending "Stardust" will experience the laws of imagination.
“Anything can inspire you, anything can give you a mew meaning if look into it,” Zuenkeler said.
The opening of “Stardust” takes place from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
ESMoA is located at 208 Main Street in El Segundo.
Admission is free.
ESMoA is open Thursdays, from 1 to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (424) 277-1020, or visit ESMaA.org.