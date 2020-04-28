Sarah Svetlana’s solo art show at ShockBoxx in Hermosa Beach was put in limbo when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit and the show was eventually shut down following a successful opening.
After the lockdown, with Svetlana’s work still in the gallery and unfinished works on the floor, ShockBoxx co-founder Mike Collins said they “didn’t want to rock back on our heels and wait.”
“We had a show on the walls that we really believed in, and two that were planned and on the way,” Collins said. “There was no way ShockBoxx was going to give up on all the work behind Sarah's show, or on the creatives counting on ‘Go! Figure’ or ‘Not An Art Fair.’”
So Collins teamed with local Chad Davies to create a 3-D tour of Svetlana’s show and also set up a virtual artist talk and a closing reception using Zoom and Instagram Live.
“Sarah sold work and the interaction between patrons and artist in that format was awesome,” Collins said.
“Go! Figure” was the first show that opened during the quarantine. Of the 25 artists in the show, locals include Dylan Lombardo, Emerald Padgett, Debra Flores, Olympic swimmer Caroline Burckle and Ivan Bridges.
“Once the reality of quarantine hit, we were worried that submissions would slow down, or that artists would be reluctant to participate in an art show that was guaranteed to have no actual attendance, but boy were we wrong,” said Collins. “We continued to get submissions and even extended the deadline. Ultimately the amount of submissions were on par with all of our shows and the artists selected were happy to adapt to the new paradigm by shipping work and working with us as we set up the 3-D imaging and virtual opening reception.”
The “Go! Figure,” which runs through April 30, opening reception was “attended” by nearly 80 people and lasted for two hours. The following weekend, Collins hosted more artists talks on Instagram Live and were attended by nearly 100 people and featured several artists from around the country.
ShockBoxx was also able to connect with Artsy, who’s mission is to “expand the art market to support more artists and art in the world,” which gave the small Hermosa Beach gallery a global platform.
“Artsy noticed what we were doing in the face of the shutdown… they are paying attention to how we have responded,” Collins said.
Hermosa Beach’s Dylan Lombardo hosted his first private art show with friends at ShockBoxx last December. His piece “Venus of Urbio,” an oil on canvas, was featured in the “Go! Figure” exhibit.
Lombardo called the 3-D exhibit “great.”
“When we're in times like this… it’s really convenient. It's the best idea I've heard from any gallery or business around here,” Lombardo said.
With Zoom, Lombardo said it allows Collins to discuss the art with the artists to a large group of people.
“They get to have a short presentation about their work and can explain it to everyone at once,” Lombardo said. “So it's kind of an ideal thing to do.”
Hermosa Beach native Daniel Armstrong has a piece in ShockBoxx’s next show, “Not An Art Fair,” which opens virtually on May 16 on Zoom. The photograph, “Family Portrait,” is his first work featured at ShockBoxx.
“I just haven't had the right piece for the right show… this show in particular was kind of really open and broad,” Armstrong said. “So the opportunity was there for me just kind of pick something that I really liked and submit.”
Armstrong said he likes the concept of the 3-D gallery.
“I think it’s super good way to… keep things sort of as as normal as they can be under the circumstances,” Armstrong said. “It's just cool to see them still trying to do art shows and get people's art out there and still make things happen.”
“I'm just excited to see the other pieces in the show and hopefully excited to see more shows in the future and eventually get back to the the way things were,” Armstrong added.
Collins said the use of Arsty, along with 3-D imaging and Zoom and Instagram Live, will become part of the gallery’s regular programming moving forward.
“I'm really excited about what's happening at ShockBoxx and how our program artists have stepped up to make the gallery a success, and also to help the gallery thrive during such an uncertain time,” Collins said.
A 3-D virtual tour of “Go! Figure” can be seen at https://bit.ly/sbxxgofigure.
Both shows can be viewed at artsy.net/shockboxx-1/shows.
“We scrambled to get it right, and when we did people like Chad showed up with solutions to help us tell the story,” Collins said. “It's not just us though, there are various other small galleries in Los Angeles and a few in New York that we've been talking to and working with that are having a similar experience. We are fortunate to have been up and running on a few digital platforms and were able to hit the ground running."
For more information, visit ShockBoxxProject.com.