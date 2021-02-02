Thanks to the generosity of the South Bay community, Resin Gallery in Hermosa Beach will continue to be a hub for local artists and youth, despite the pandemic.
And, it's ready to host its first virtual show of 2021, “QuaranTEAM,” opening Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Resin, home of the South Bay Artist Collective, was unable to host its largest fundraiser in November, but according to founder Rafael McMaster, the nonprofit has raised roughly $45,000 over the past two months.
The funds, said McMaster, will ensure the gallery can continue to stay open through the summer months.
McMaster added he was grateful to donors and local parents who chipped in to help Resin "come out the other side."
"It's really kind of miraculous and amazing," McMaster said. "It reminds us how much we do matter how much of a difference we are making.”
The virtual show QuaranTeam highlights the work of 10 volunteers who dedicated themselves to keeping the artist's collective viable during the last nine months.
Mira Costa High senior Francesca Kula, who is one of five senior volunteers, said the QuaranTEAM exhibit showcases amazing work and captures the essence and worldview of each of the artists.
The artists collective also developed an arts program specifically designed to complement distance learning. The program, titled Creative Wisdom Tools, helps small groups of students "harness their creativity and manage stress," said McMaster.
The Creative Wisdom Tools program, for youth 7 to 18 years old, features everything from traditional skills in painting and photography to "softer skills" such as yoga and meditation. The integrated classes are kept small with no more than 10 per group with strict coronavirus protocols in place. The courses are taught in four and eight-week sessions.
Emotional intelligence tools, particularly important during the pandemic, said McMaster, are emphasized in the coursework. They include concepts such as acceptance, awareness, intention, forgiveness, compassion, gratitude, connection and self esteem.
The wisdom tools are intended to balance the toil the pandemic has taken on students' creativity. With distance learning adding another five or six hours of screen time to students' days, said McMaster, "we have a mental health crisis in the making and an epidemic of addition to technology."
“The pandemic is going to leave a unavoidable mark on our kids social and emotional development," McMaster said.
And the leader of the artist's collective hopes to change that.
In fact, McMaster is planning for the first physical show post-pandemic to have a Phoenix rising out the ashes theme titled "Light Over Ashes."
“It’s going to be about a new hope,” he said. “It's going to be about a rebirth, or Renaissance and opportunity for a new normal.”
For more information, visit sbartistcollective.org.