Artist Josh Barnes and Pacific Coast Gallery in Manhattan Beach teamed over the weekend for the “Painting of Peace” mural on the gallery’s boarded-up windows.
According to co-owner Matthew Welch, the plywood was put up last week with many of the downtown Manhattan Beach businesses due to concerns of potential looters following protests in the South Bay and Los Angeles County.
While he said boarding up his gallery was one of the “most depressing things” he has ever done, he realized that the plywood could be used as an artist’s canvas to “spread a message of positivity.”
The boards will probably be taken down this week, Welch said, and sold. All proceeds will benefit The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
Pacific Coast Gallery is located at 1217 Highland Ave. For more information on the sale, visit http://pacificcoast.gallery/wall-mural.