Manhattan Beach’s Josh Beliso did not want the coronavirus pandemic to stop him from showing his artistic talent to the public.
Beliso recently received his Master of Fine Arts degree at the USC Rossi School of Art and Design. He was planning to showcase his sculptures as his thesis exhibition when the school shut down because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the “deeply physical nature” of his work, his exhibit “Orange You Glad I Didn’t Say Banana” moved to his family’s home garden in Manhattan Beach. The exhibit, which features classical stone as a medium, is expected to run through Oct. 17, at 1209 Pine Ave.
Beliso said he like to re-create the genre of sculpture through contemporary means by using everyday objects from wigs to food, “things that wouldn’t be considered really important enough to embody in the material, in a medium, that could essentially out last civilization.”
His exhibit in Manhattan Beach features art work like “Banana Splits,” made from Bardiglio Scuro marble. There’s also a tribute to comedy legend Groucho Marx with his sculpture “Groucho Knows,” which with Persian Pink onyx, sandalwood black marble and other materials, gives a nod to Marx’s trademark features.
Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beliso will be on hand to answer questions and give a tour.
For more information, visit instagram.com/color_and_stone/