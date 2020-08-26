Drica Lobo's latest solo exhibit, “Decoding the Flow,” will open with a virtual reception Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., via Zoom, at ShockBoxx in Hermosa Beach.
“Decoding the Flow” is an interactive experience honoring the connection with all living things and “exploring the hidden sync that bonds us.”
“My idea isn't about beliefs or religion, it's about our state of being,” said Lobo in a statement. “Fueled by my passion for mystic and everyday beauty, this exhibition aims to bridge the world of perception to the world of mystery with a playful dynamic flow and immersive art installation.”
The show runs through Sept. 12 at ShockBoxx, located at 636 Cypress Ave.
For more information, visit dricalobo.com, or shockboxxproject.com.