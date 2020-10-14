Some business owners in the South Bay boarded up their windows for a few days this past summer as precaution when protests over the death of George Floyd were followed by unrest and looting in Los Angeles.
A group of artists and supporters are using the donated plywood from those businesses as a medium for artistic expression, to help raise awareness of social injustice, as well as to raise funds for good causes.
The online auction, SolidAriTy, takes place beginning Saturday Oct. 17 and runs through Oct 24, to benefit the Social Justice Learning Institute and Claris Health, which both serve at-risk people in Los Angeles.
South Bay residents Chad Drew and Janne Kouri helped organize the event with support from South Bay Artist Collective and Funddeed.
Drew, a sitcom writer and business owner, said “everyone sort of came together and brought their own little piece of it.”
“My initial thought was, how cool would be to get artists to come out that day, and just paint stuff on those boards. But, logistically, that wasn't something that we could have pulled off in a day,” Drew said.
Kouri founded the nonprofit organization NextStep Fitness, which helps build and operate rehab centers for individuals living with paralysis. This month he took part in the Ride for Paralysis II “Paso Robles to Manhattan Beach,” which took place from Oct. 2 to 8, and raised funds for NextStep Fitness’ goals to help the 6 million people and service members living with paralysis in the United States.
“Walking around downtown Manhattan Beach, and just seeing all the stores paneled up was a depressing sight to see,” Kouri said. “We thought it'd be something amazing if we take these panels and turn them into something positive.”
Kouri said the idea behind SolidiAriTy was not political.
“What's your opportunity to promote unity and solidarity and something hopeful and positive?,” Kouri said. “We thought this was a great way to allow the artist to express themselves and kind of tell their own story and share their vision about what's going on.”
Kouri said he reached out to his artist friend Wendy Stillman, who contacted Rafael McMaster, founder of South Bay Artist Collective, to help organize artists for the event. Both have pieces in the auction.
McMaster said the art is on view the week of the auction by appointment only at Resin Gallery in Hermosa Beach, the home of the South Bay Artist Collective.
With the social and political climate, with tension being felt across the country, McMaster said it wasn’t time for him as an artist to stick his head in the sand and pretend like nothing is happening, but at the same time find a way to process his emotions about systemic racism and inequality in America.
“I think it's important more now than ever, that we express that humanity, that we help each other get inspired, that we look for inspiration,’ McMaster said. “Now more than ever, is when we need more art, more creativity, more humanity, more connection, more compassion.”
South Bay-based nonprofit Funddeed's goal when it was founded in 2018 was to use a digital platform to pair creatives with causes and charities that they want to raise funds as well as awareness for including events like SolidAriTy.
“The challenge for nonprofits is definitely filling the fundraising void,” said Funddeed founder Kent Land. “Hopefully, we've got a way to help them do that as as one additional way during these times when it's really tough for them to do in person events.”
Some of the other artists involved in the event include Bo Bridges, Brent Broza, Sabrina Armitage, Drica Lobo, Daniel Maltzman, Janice Schultz, Candyce Fabre and Vienna Pitts.
Drew said several businesses donated the boards including Noelle Interiors and The Strand House.
For more information, visit funddeed.com/solidarity/.
The auction site, supportsolidarity.com, will be live Oct. 17.