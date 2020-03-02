Sarah Svetlana, who has shown her work in galleries in Los Angeles, Australia and Israel, will open a solo show, “Secret Garden,” at ShockBoxx in Hermosa Beach Saturday, March 7.
Svetlana has collaborated with ShockBoxx since the gallery first opened.
"It's taken me six months to create the work for this show and I have poured my heart and soul into it,” Svetlana said. “Each piece is a page from my diary. Each piece holds secrets beneath the layers. I am so excited for people to see and connect with this new work."
ShockBoxx co-founder Mike Collins said Svetlana has stepped into a “crucial role” at ShockBoxx last summer when she began jurying group shows and spearheaded the all woman group show “PowerHouse.”
"Sarah has been instrumental in helping put us on the map,” Collins said. “From the 'Addiction' show through 'Powerhouse,' she is always the one dropping the bomb. She's been deep underground working on this one and from what I've seen so far, this show is putting everybody on notice."
ShockBoxx artist Scott Meskill built custom frames for some of Svetlana's pieces.
"Sarah's layers, marks and ability to make sense of chaos is humbling,” Meskill said. “She's the real deal."
“Secret Garden” opens at ShockBoxx, located at 636 Cypress Ave., Saturday, March 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. The show runs through March 25.
For more information, visit shockboxxproject.com.