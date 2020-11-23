For those of us who have lived on ramen for the past decade or more, Rakkan Ramen comes as a bit of a surprise. Not so much for the food — though the ramen and sundry auxiliary dishes are certainly fine. But because it’s actually a nicer ramen shop than most.
It’s handsome within — and will be when we return to indoor dining sometime in the future. It’s also got a terrific patio in front, where you can settle in to watch the traffic whiz by on the PCH. You may not get to enjoy that for a while either, though, since LA County has shut down all in-person dining for at least three weeks to help get the surge in new coronavirus cases under control.
But back to the food.
What a pleasure it is to nibble on a steamed bun filled with crispy chicken, slow-braised pork or shiitake mushrooms, with baby mixed greens and teriyaki sauce, and even a dollops of mayonnaise — which seems to be a favorite ingredient at Rakkan, despite it not striking the purists among us as a properly Japanese taste and texture. It’s found all over the menu: Deep-fried Takoyaki octopus balls with mayo! California rolls with mayo! Grilled pork bowl with mayo! Plenty of vinegar too!
Rakkan is the local branch of an international chain of ramen shops that was born a decade ago with a four-seater in Tokyo. The website tells us that their “passion is to spread authentic Japanese ramen to the world. Our broth amps up the flavor with a dashi bomb, a traditional Japanese soup stock that is full of umami, which brings out the best in each ingredient. We don’t use meat nor seafood in our broth, making our stock 100% plant-based. Our tasty Japanese broth and silky slim noodles will allow you to discover another level of pleasure in your palate.”
All of which is a bit purple as a way of describing noodles in soup. But then, this is a very tasty stuff — both when freshly served, and when taken home and reheated the next day. (Ramen reheats very well.)
There are six ramens to be found on the menu, each with an elegant name: Amber, Pearl, Garnet, Spicy Garnet, Quartz and a Seasonal Limited spicy ramen — which went from spicy curry ramen to spicy garlic ramen.
The points of difference are largely understated — soy sauce in one case, salt sauce in another, miso in a third, vegan creamy in a fourth. Honestly, I suspect you could choose any of them, and have a fine bowl of ramen, with grilled pork in most cases, along with scallions, bamboo shoots, hard-cooked egg and spices, so many spices.
And unless you feel that a bowl of noodles in soup is enough of a meal, there’s plenty more to choose from here. Salads, gyoza, buns, shumai, sushi rolls. Though it seems a bit overwhelming, I do like the crispy chicken — so crunchy with, of course, mayo for flavoring.
Several of the ramen and appetizers are served as “Chef’s Recommended” combinations as well. And I’m kind of tickled to find a Kid’s Meal of “simple ramen” with crispy chicken on the menu. It’s never too early, say I, to start the sprouts on a lifetime of ramen. Ramen is nourishing…and happy too.
Merrill Shindler is a Los Angeles-based freelance dining critic. Email mreats@aol.com.
Rakkan Ramen
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Address: 715 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach
- Information: 310-543-0864, rakkanramen.com/locations/redondo-beach
- Cuisine: Japanese
- When: Lunch and dinner, daily
- Details: Sake and beer;
- Prices: About $18 per person
- Suggested dishes: 4 Salads ($4.50-$8.50), ]3 Crispy Gyoza Dumplings ($6.50-$7), 3 Buns ($4.50), 3 Appetizers ($6.50), 4 Sushi Handrolls ($4-$4.50), 3 Rice Bowls ($7.50), Spicy Curry Ramen ($13.50)
- Cards: MC, V