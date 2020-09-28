Candidates for the Manhattan Beach City Council range from natives of the city to newcomers.
The seven contenders are vying for three open seats in the Nov. 3 elections. Two incumbents are trying to stay on the council.
Mayor Richard Montgomery, who is serving his third mayoral term, was first elected to the council in 2005, left in 2013 and returned in 2017.
“I want to continue to serve the city,” Montgomery said. “As difficult as it has been to have led (it) through the pandemic, I want to continue to lead us through the remaining hardships and the economic downturn we are certain to experience.”
Montgomery, who also led Manhattan Beach as mayor through the 2008-09 recession, said he has “risen to the challenges of the past and will again.”
“This experience is invaluable and needed in order to help our city through the continuing pandemic and ensuing recession,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery also has a proposal to build 220 senior housing units for seniors on the city-owned land behind the Manhattan Village mall, he said, with 20% of space dedicated to low-income units.
Phoebe Lyons, 23, a non-profit professional and lifelong resident, said that recent pushes for equitable change from the city’s youth inspired her to run for the council.
“As I grew up, I thought little about city government; City Hall and the City Council Chambers felt distant, unattainable,” Lyons said. “I want to close that distance for the young people of our city and other groups who have felt outside of the conversation.”
Young people are the future of this city, she said, “so why not start leading now?”
Councilmember Steve Napolitano, 54, a Manhattan Beach native, said that his tenured experience serving the city is crucial for the next council.
“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge to our residents, our businesses and our city’s budget,” Napolitano said. “Now more than ever, we need experienced, proven leadership to navigate these times.”
Some of his efforts with the city include reducing the budget to address falling revenues, he said, while maintaining essential services, like police and fire, at full funding.
“Times like these are exactly why I worked so hard to build our reserves and establish our AAA bond rating years ago,” said Napolitano, who first served on council from 1992 to 2005 and was elected again in 2017.
“Knowing the stakeholders, knowing the budget, knowing our community, knowing what works and what doesn’t—that’s why experience matters,” said Napolitano, a small businessman.
Having a fresh voice on council, though, Lyons said, could benefit the city moving forward.
“Our perspective is missing from city leadership and has been for some time,” Lyons said. “Now, when creative solutions are necessary for our daily lives, is the perfect time to bring a fresh voice to city council.”
Chaz Flemmings, 29, is the first Black person to run for Manhattan Beach City Council since former mayor Mitch Ward, who served on council from 2003 to 2011.
Flemmings’s council campaign was originally a first step to his running for governor of California in 2022, he said, but he’s now committed to creating change in Manhattan Beach.
“We need to focus on today,” Flemmings said of his change of mind. “I’m here for you; to understand what’s going on here (and) to learn to be a better representative for people who are being under-represented.”
Flemmings, who will have lived in Manhattan Beach for one year in November, hosts weekly “Wednesdays with Chaz” Zoom meetings to discuss affordable and equal housing, as well as other issues he plans to focus on if elected.
Flemmings has also called for modernizing public services and infrastructure, protecting cyclists, supporting micro and small businesses and protecting youth and seniors.
Joe Franklin, a 36-year resident, focuses his candidacy on funding the police and fire departments, protecting local zoning control, maintaining council’s efforts with schools, environmental protection and fiscal responsibility.
Grettel Fournell, 59, a nonprofit treasurer and consultant, has lived in Manhattan Beach for 28 years.
With all the challenges of 2020, “we have realized that effective local leadership is crucial,” Fournell said.
“I value our community (and) want to be part of this future,” she added. “Ensuring that it continues to be a safe place for us to live, a place grow old, and that it remains the casual, small-town that it is.”
Mark Burton, a 20-year resident, was previously elected to council in 2013, became mayor in 2015 and left council in 2017, the same year he became a board member for the Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center at the pier.
“During my time as mayor, our council adopted a series of open government reforms and a Sunshine Policy” to increase government transparency, Burton said. “We were the most transparent City Council in our city’s history, and I always made my decisions in the best interests of our residents. That’s what I’ll do if elected” again.
On top of navigating the pandemic, the city in recent months has been coming to terms with racial inequity and generational wealth issues surrounding Bruce’s Beach. The land used to be a Black-owned resort that the city in the late 1920s claimed through racially motivated eminent domain processes. Some residents, advocates and a descendant of the Bruces have been calling for the city to return the park land to the family and provide financial restitution for years of lost revenue.
The current council has made clear that it can neither legally give public funds for this apparently private purpose, nor restore the Los Angeles County-owned parcel of land by its own decision. It has, however, formed a task force to look at ways to better acknowledge the history and eventually address the broader issue of racial inequity.
Montgomery, Franklin and Napolitano, who is co-chair of the task force, have, because of those inabilities, stated opposition to the city providing monetary restitution and land restoration of Bruce’s Beach.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business centered forum for City Council candidates to talk plans for the business community and other issues facing the city from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 via Zoom.