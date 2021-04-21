A group of South Bay students in grades K-4 invite the community to recognize Earth Day (April 22) by picking up trash and sharing pictures on social media.
The students attend DaVinci Connect school and are in a multi-family group —the Wilderness Warriors — that undertakes outdoor learning in various locations. After brainstorming ideas about Earth Day, the group chose 'Trash Scouts' as their theme and set a goal of collecting 850 bags of litter in April.
Supporters are encouraged to choose a location and fill bags with collected trash. Then, snap a picture and share it on the Facebook page #trashscouts.
In a written statement, Wilderness Warrior participant Adalyn Besemer of Hollyglen expressed excitement about the project, saying, "We are going to change the world and hope you accept our challenge to join us in helping our Earth. Come out, wear a mask, social distance and help us, one trash bag at a time."