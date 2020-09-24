Vincent and Sandy Lucido’s free digital coloring book for families that have been stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic is all about spreading kindness.
The Kindeez Stay-at-Home Coloring Book is their first project featuring a diverse group of characters called The Kindeez—including Tobi the T-Rex, Roman the Robot, Uku the Unicorn, Aila the Alien, and others—that co-exist in Amigos Valley and spread kindness to everyone they meet.
Vincent, who has a storyboard and production illustration career in the entertainment industry, started Butterfly Fish Productions with Sandy, who wrote the text for the book.
“When I was originally starting the book I was doing more personal illustration, and just wanting to explore spirituality and getting people more in tune with positive messaging,” Vincent said. "One of the illustrations I did that came to me was a robot helping the little boy get a ball out of the tree.”
He said the drawing of the robot, which was a T-shirt design, resonated with people. For a few years they fleshed out the story idea using mythical creatures, dinosaurs and science fiction characters doing acts of kindness. There are also human characters, siblings Rosie and Pete, who are modeled after their own children, 6-year old Roman and Valentina, who is 8 years old.
“They’ve seen the whole evolution of it,” said Vincent who started the project about five years ago. “COVID got us to really focus in and finish it.”
Sandy said she approached writing the book as if she was reading stories to Valentina every night.
“I wanted to write a book that meant something to me and that I could teach her and she could carry with her,” she said. “I love writing rhymes and sing-along kind of books.
“Writing this book was a passion for me ... but it evolved and grew into this beautiful project of kindness,” she added.
Like all families, Sandy said it has been a challenging time during the pandemic, but there is also a silver lining.
“It's also been a little bit of refresher, spending more time together and re-learning our relationships and trying to navigate all the ins and outs of dealing with children this age and then work and balancing it out,” Sandy said. “So every day is something new and we're just learning as we go as we get more information from the world how to deal with it.”
Vincent, who recently worked on Taylor Swift's latest video “Cardigan,” said they are exploring different ways to publish the book so they can build the project into something that could have a bigger influence.
“I think that’s the crux of kindness, is teaching how to be loving every day in the smallest ways,” he said.
Vincent said they are currently working on a follow-up, the children's picture book “The Kindeez: Learning to be Kind One Act at a Time.”
Besides the free download of the coloring book, T-shirts for children and adults featuring Vincent's art work, including the slogan “Kindness Means Staying at Home,” are for sale on the butterflyfishproductions.com website. A portion of the proceeds benefit local charities dealing directly with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the main thing for us is that the book acts as a motivator for kids to have fun and to inspire them to be kind,” he said.