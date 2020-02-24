Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB), a nonprofit organization serving cancer patients and their families, announced new executive staff and members of its board of directors. Joey Shanahan (center) is executive director and CEO. Also serving in new roles are (from left), Maureen Hazard, board member; Guido Rietdyk, president of the board; Kelli Vieweg, board member; and Jackie Suiter, who succeeds Shanahan as director of development.
Said Shanahan, "Cancer Support Community’s mission is particularly close to my heart having lost my father to esophageal cancer in 2016. I am excited to be part of the effort to bring this organization to the next level and in making a positive difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families.”