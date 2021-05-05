THURSDAY, MAY 6
Redondo Beach Farmers market
Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., locally-grown produce, baked goods, fresh food items and more are for sale in an outdoor venue at the Redondo Beach Farmer's Market, in front of Veteran's Park at 309 Esplanade. For a full list of participating farmers and vendors, go to the Recreation section of the city's website, redondo.org.
SATURDAY, May 8
Sun & Sea pop-up at The Point
The Sun & Sea Collective takes over the lawn at The Point at 830 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo, with a family-friend pop-up market. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features 25 curated vendors selling everything from sweet treats and drinks to apparel, jewelry, plants and more. Also experience DIY bouquet building, balloon arches and 'mommy & me' photo opportunities. Spots are limited and available in hourly time slots for a socially distanced experience. RSVP at SunandSeaCollective.com.
Shredding and haz-waste drop-off
The City of Redondo Beach and Athens Services will be on hand at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1936 Manhattan Beach Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to assist with disposal of paper for shredding and household hazardous waste. Services are provided on a drop-off basis for Redondo Beach residents only; proof of address required. Paper for shredding should be placed in the vehicle's trunk with binder clips, plastics, etc. removed. Also being accepted are containers of household hazardous waste up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds. For a list of accepted items and other details, go the Events Calendar on redondo.org.
MONDAY, May 10
Roadium antique market
Treasure hunters will love Mondays at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., in Torrance. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an eclectic and ever-changing assortment of antique merchandise. Admission is $1 per car and 50 cents for each passenger and/or seniors. View details online at roadium.com/shoppers/.
TUESDAY, May 11
'Black in Mayberry' film
A free, premiere screening of the one-hour film, "Black in Mayberry, will be shared at 7:30 p.m. at the Brewport Tap House, 204 Main St. in El Segundo. The film features Black residents, professionals, students and visitors to El Segundo. Attendance is free with limited seating. Registration is through Eventbrite and accessible through the Events section of the El Segundo Museum of Art website, esmoa.org. Following the premiere, the show can be viewed on ESMoA's website through May 15.
'Such a Fun Age' book group
The Redondo Beach Public Library holds a virtual book discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The highlighted book will be “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid. Registration is required via the Events section on redondo.org/library.
WEDNESDAY, May 12
'Black in Mayberry' discussion
The El Segundo Museum of Art hosts a Zoom panel related to the film "Black in Mayberry," at 4:30 p.m. Guests will discuss ways in which racism and discrimination affect generational wealth and housing choices. This panel also will focus on how communities in the South Bay are addressing radicalized violence while finding joy in resistance and the power of art. The film's Producer Tanya Taylor and Director Mark Knight will be on hand afterward for questions. Register on the museum's website, esmoa.org
AARP tax return help
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide program is underway to assist with income tax preparation. In order to maintain social distancing, the foundation adapted its approach to prepare returns remotely with minimal contact. Volunteers will be scanning tax documents outside the Manhattan Beach Scout House, next to Joslyn Community Center at 1601 North Valley Drive. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments are required. For information and to make an appointment call (424)256 -5194, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 13
Whiskey tasting for RBEF
Enjoy four whiskey tastings and learn how to create unique cocktails using signature brands from the R6 Distillery. Try your luck at some trivia and games. The event starts at 6 p.m. and raises money for the Redondo Beach Education Foundation. Tasting kits are $100 and available for pickup at R6, 909 E. El Segundo Blvd. For those over 21. Order from rbef.org/gala-pre-events.
ONGOING
Mother's weekend at Botanic Garden
Special moments at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Rancho Palos Verdes, are planned Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9 for Mother's Day. The garden will be open with extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Stroll the grounds and enjoy a cocktail at one of two temporary bars operating from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $11 for seniors over age 62. Reserve online at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/.
Adrienne's cancer cure fundraiser
The 15th Annual Adrienne's Search for Children's Cancer Cure Fundraiser is underway now through May 31. The event is virtual with proceeds benefiting programs for children and teens through the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach. Donate online via crb.gnosis.cc/acc or by mail to the Cancer Support Community, 121 West Torrance Blvd., Ste. 201, Redondo Beach 90277. Donors will be entered in a drawing for a beach cruiser bike from the Hermosa Cyclery. Send an email to adrienneslaughter13@gmail.com with any questions.
UPCOMING
Comedy show in a private yard
Enjoy an outdoor performance of the comedy, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" in a private yard in Manhattan Beach. The performances will be on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. Heath protocols will be followed and the audience will be limited to 30 people. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by calling (310)710- 7035 or online via brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds will be donated to the South Bay Auxiliary Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.
Aviation HS Class of '61 reunion
Aviation High School's Class of 1961 is holding its 60th Reunion on Saturday, September 25. All classes from 1960-1964 are welcome. If attending, contact Myra (Hart) Walker at (760) 803- 5074, email mwalker100@cox.net; or Stu Evans (949) 830- 8026; email hawkeyestu@yahoo.com.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
El Segundo public library, with capacity limits
El Segundo outdoor sport courts, Wiseburn Aquatics center, skate park
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity; bars and breweries that don't serve food, indoors and outdoors with restrictions; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 25% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries — Some including Manhattan Beach are open to visitors with limited services; others including Hermosa Beach offer Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/reopening
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach City Hall and some municipal buildings, by appointment
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach libraries. with limitations; up 30 minutes per visit
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo recreation buildings, teen center and playgrounds
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
