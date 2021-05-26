THURSDAY, May 27
Vinyl record launch party
Enjoy a livestreamed show at get a 12-inch vinyl record with music from locals Mande Dahl, Bar Nun, The Hollow Lees, Kevin Sousa and others. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m. on the website for the nonprofit group Good World Evolution, gwpop.org. The livestream is free and a $25 donation gets you the record.
Ballet Co. story time for kids
Children are invited to join the Redondo Beach Ballet Company's Outreach Team at 10 a.m. for a story and activities. Art, movement and creative fun are offered through this regularly occurring series. Find it on the Redondo Beach Library Facebook page.
FRIDAY, May 28
Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market
Every Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club hosts a farmers market at 1035 Valley Dr. Shop for fresh, organic and exotic fruits and vegetables from local farms. Food stands serve freshly cooked hot items on site. Find updates on the Facebook page, Hermosa Friday Farmers Market.
TUESDAY, June 1
'Happiness' virtual chat
Support your well-being with casual discussions focused on connection and resilience. This virtual group enjoys light-hearted activities to spark conversation. Share ideas, tips, resources, jokes, quotes – anything that supports happiness. Held on Tuesdays, now through June 29, by Beach Cities Health District from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Attend a single session or join each week. Register online at bchd.org.
WEDNESDAY, June 2
"Dead Pigs" film at the theater
The South Bay Film Society brings foreign and independent cinema to the South Bay with screenings at the AMC Rolling Hills Theater, at 2591 Airport Dr. in Torrance. Spacing between seats and other health codes are being followed. Today's selection is "Dead Pigs, in English and Chinese — about an unlucky pig farmer, a feisty property owner, a disenchanted rich girl and an American expat in Shanghai — at 4, 4:10, 7:15 and 7:25 p.m. In addition to this show, the society offers additional films via streaming. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online. Find details about upcoming selections and tickets on the website southbayfilmsociety.com.
ONGOING
Music at Manhattan Village this weekend
Enjoy sunshine and fresh air while enjoying the live music at Manhattan Village from 3 to 6 p.m. Feed the Kitty performs on Sunday, May 30, followed by Retrofit on Monday, May 31. The events are complementary and seating is self-serve; blankets and chairs are encouraged. Visitors may also take advantage of shopping and dining at the location. Manhattan Village is at 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. For more information, visit shopmanhattanvillage.com/events.
"Soar" exhibit at the Botanic Garden
Now through July 31, The South Bay Botanic Garden features a tropical butterfly exhibit entitled "Soar." The experience includes an immersive butterfly pavilion, an emergence chamber with caterpillars and pupae, and new garden plantings that include geometric flower beds, pollinators and other butterfly-attracting flowers. General admission to the garden is $15 for adults, with discounts for children, students and seniors, and the Soar pavilion requires a separate timed ticket. Find details at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/soar.
UPCOMING
MBEF Wine Auction
Make June 12th a night to raise your glass and support Manhattan Beach schools. The popular, annual Manhattan Wine Auction has a different format this year, with virtual entertainment, a silent auction and a livestreamed main event. In addition, supporters can choose among a variety of at-home wine and culinary experiences featuring gourmet meals from top South Bay restaurants. The website manhattanwineauction.com has details about all the events and times. The silent auction starts June 5.
Roundhouse Aquarium summer camp
The Roundhouse Aquarium will hold its Summer Science Beach Camp in person this year for kids ages 4 through 10. Seven weeks of fun in the sun start on July 5, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Roundhouse is on the pier in Manhattan Beach. Visit the website roundhouseaquarium.org for more information.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Beach Cities Health District fitness classes, bchd.org
El Segundo City Hall, by appointment
El Segundo public library, with capacity limits
El Segundo outdoor sport courts, Wiseburn Aquatics center, skate park
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and movie theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing; indoor bars at 25% capacity; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 50% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, family entertainment centers; retail stores and personal care services—indoors with capacity limits; also indoor seated live events and professional sports with live audiences
LA County libraries — Some including Manhattan Beach are open to visitors with limited services; others including Hermosa Beach offer Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/reopening
Hermosa Beach City Hall with limited services, by appointment; hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach City Hall and some municipal buildings, by appointment
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach libraries. with limitations; up 30 minutes per visit
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center; June re-opening for summer camps
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center
- El Segundo recreation buildings, teen center and playgrounds
- Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally on Memorial Day Weekend, has been canceled for 2021.
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
