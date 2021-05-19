THURSDAY, May 20
Sandpipers info for prospective members
Those interested in the philanthropic group Sandpipers are invited to learn more at a Prospective Member Gathering at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To participate send an RSVP or referral to membershipvp@sandpipers.org. Sandpipers programs support at-risk youth, families in need, community organizations, students and more.
FRIDAY, May 21
"Enchanted” at the drive-in
Take the family out for a socially-distanced evening at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "Enchanted." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 8 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 7 p.m. to allow time to get settled and visit the concession stand. Viewing must be done from inside a vehicle due to social distancing protocols. Buy tickets in advance on EventBrite.
SATURDAY, May 22
RBEF spring gala
The Redondo Beach Educational Foundation hosts its annual gala, "Light Up the Night" presented by Hoffman Murphy. In keeping with pandemic distancing guidelines, this year's event will be streamed from the RUHS Alumni House and include entertainment from students and other members of the community. Viewing starts at 5:45 p.m. for cocktails and 6 p.m. for the main event. Tickets are $25 per family with meal packages at an additional cost. For more information, go to rbef.org/spring-gala.
South Bay Surf Awards
From 6:30 to 10 p.m., the South Bay Surf Board Riders present the South Bay Surf Awards. Categories include Biggest Wave, Best Ride, Best Wipeout, and Grom Hardest Charger. The film "Endless Winter" by Brad Jacobson will be screened, along with the 1987 classic “North Shore,” and a compilation of clips from the Virtual Surf Series Contest. This event will be at the Roadium, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., in Torrance. Bring your own food and beverages. Purchase tickets for $40 per car via southbayboardriders.com/roadium.
SUNDAY, May 23
Shop, sip and yoga at The Point
Businesses at The Point invite the community to celebrate moms and grandmas at a Sun Salutation, Shop, and Sip event. The day starts at 9 a.m. with one hour of 'mommy and me' yoga followed by a private shopping experience at the Athleta store including giveaways, raffles and more. Afterward, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will move on to Lil Simmzy's outdoor deck for a happy hour brunch. The Point is located at 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo. To register and learn details, go to thepointsb/events.
TUESDAY, May 25
Opera Talk series continues
The Redondo Beach Library will host LA Opera Talk from 1 to 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is the second in a trilogy entitled, “If it Weren’t For Opera, I Would Not Know a Thing About....” The discussion will feature Emanuel Schikaneder, the man who produced, wrote, directed and performed Mozart's "The Magic Flute." To register for this free event, go to the city's web page, redondo.org, then select the Events Calendar to locate. The third and final session in this series is scheduled for June 22.
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market
Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmers market at 13th St. and Morningside. Find farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce; vegan, gluten-free, and locally produced packaged goods along with hot food prepared on-site. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside and 12th Street. Find updates on Facebook, @ManhattanBeachFarmersMarket.
ONGOING
Mira Costa art showcase
Art by students at Mira Costa High School will be displayed this weekend, May 21 through 23, at the Resin Gallery, 618 Cypress St. in Hermosa Beach. Pieces by more than 60 students fill the media spectrum from photography and painting to ceramics, sculpture and surfboard shaping. View the collection from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22, and from 12 to 3 p.m. on May 23. Admission is free.
Officer Vasquez memorial blood drive
A blood drive honoring Manhattan Beach police officer Mark Vasquez, who succumbed to cancer in 2011, occurs Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joslyn Center, 1601 Valley Dr. in Manhattan Beach. Register in advance by going online to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code MarkVasquez. Find out more on the police department Facebook page, @manhattanbchpd.
Healthy Living virtual expo
The popular, annual Successful Aging Expo held by Beach Cities Health District has been re-imagined as the Healthy Living Virtual Expo and ongoing from May 20 through 29. The series of live webinars includes inspiring speakers, entertainment, games and raffle prizes. The series is sponsored by the Southern California News Group. Go online to scng.com/virtualevents to register. Here are the upcoming sessions:
- May 21: Interactive discussion on Isolation and Loneliness;
- May 21: Love Songs from World War II;
- May 22: Importance of Primary Care doctors;
- May 24: Stimulate Neurons to keep your brain alive;
- May 24: Move and Make Merry dance fitness demonstration;
- May 25: Qi Gong and Meditation for healing support;
- May 25: SCAN health care benefits;
- May 26: Medicare: Reviewing the "Medicare & You" booklet;
- May 27: Reverse-Mortgage Loans
Adrienne's search for cancer cure
The 15th Annual Adrienne's Search for Children's Cancer Cure Fundraiser is underway now through May 31. The event is virtual with proceeds benefiting programs for children and teens through the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach. Donate online via crb.gnosis.cc/acc or by mail to the Cancer Support Community, 121 West Torrance Blvd., Ste. 201, Redondo Beach 90277. Donors will be entered in a drawing for a beach cruiser bike from the Hermosa Cyclery. Send an email to adrienneslaughter13@gmail.com with any questions.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Beach Cities Health District fitness classes, bchd.org
El Segundo City Hall, by appointment
El Segundo public library, with capacity limits
El Segundo outdoor sport courts, Wiseburn Aquatics center, skate park
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and movie theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing; indoor bars at 25% capacity; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 50% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, family entertainment centers; retail stores and personal care services—indoors with capacity limits; also indoor seated live events and professional sports with live audiences
LA County libraries — Some including Manhattan Beach are open to visitors with limited services; others including Hermosa Beach offer Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/reopening
Hermosa Beach City Hall with limited services, by appointment; hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach City Hall and some municipal buildings, by appointment
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach libraries. with limitations; up 30 minutes per visit
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center; June re-opening for summer camps
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center
- El Segundo recreation buildings, teen center and playgrounds
- Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally on Memorial Day Weekend, has been canceled for 2021.
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
