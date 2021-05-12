FRIDAY, May 14
Sound experience at Bruce's Beach
Join the community at Bruce's Beach for a holistic, sound immersion event from 6 to 7 p.m. The purpose of the gathering is healing and connection. Bring a blanket, mat, pillow, water, journal, a pen and crystals. Register on Eventbrite using the URL bit.ly/2RKmiu1. Bruce's Beach is at 2600-2698 N. Bayview Dr. in Manhattan Beach.
Blue Zones virtual cooking show
A virtual cooking demonstration from Blue Zones shares wholesome, brain-healthy recipes in collaboration with Dr. Ayesha Sherzai and the Healthy Minds Initiative. The weekly event hosted through Beach Cities Health District goes from 1 to to p.m. Register online via the Upcoming Events section of the website bchd.org.
TUESDAY, May 18
Bag of Books at the Redondo library
The Friends of the Redondo Beach Public Library holds a “bag of books” sale every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby of the main library at 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Buyers can select a preferred genre, donate $10 and receive a tote filled with books. The genre categories are: Science Fiction, Mysteries, History, Crafts, Cooking, Biographies, and Children’s. This event also is ideal for donating popular and classic fiction books, newer non-fiction works and children’s books, as well as DVDs and audio works on CD. Find details on redondobeachlibraryfriends.com.
Summer reading ideas from Pages
Fix a drink, pull up a seat in the comfort of home and enjoy an hour of great book ideas. Representatives from Random House share recommendations for summer reading starting at 6 p.m. via Zoom and hosted by Pages. The ticket price is $10 for an event link, a list of the titles the reps will be sharing and a chance to win books and other raffle goodies. Pages is located at 904 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. Find details about this event and others online at pagesabookstore.com.
WEDNESDAY, May 19
Acupressure for cancer patients
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) offers a free workshop on acupressure from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to give themselves an acupressure massage with specific points to relieve some of the most common side effects of cancer treatment such as nausea, chemo brain, lymphedema, hot flashes, dry mouth, joint pain and neuropathy. To join this online workshop, send an email to info@cscrb.org.
PFLAG gender-expansive support group
Parents, friends and families of transgender and gender non-binary loved ones are invited to the regular monthly meeting of a PFLAG support group from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Email info@pflagmanhattanbeach.org to be added to the contact list or to RSVP for this month's meeting. The cut-off for joining the meeting is 5 p.m. All participants will receive a follow-up message with the Zoom link and password. The website for PFLAG's South Bay chapter is pflagmanhattanbeach.org.
THURSDAY, May 20
El Segundo Farmer’s Market
A weekly farmers market is held Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the 300 block of Main Street in El Segundo. It is a culinary resource, gathering place and shopping destination all in one. Look for fresh fruits and vegetables along with vendors offering ready-to-eat snacks, cheeses, baked goods, gifts, jewelry and more. Get updates on Facebook and Instagram as well as online at elsegundorecparks.org/programs-services/el-segundo-certified-farmers-market.
Sandpipers info for prospective members
Those interested in the philanthropic group Sandipipers are invited to learn more at a Prospective Member Gathering at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To participate send an RSVP or referral to membershipvp@sandpipers.org. Sandpipers programs support at-risk youth, families in need, community organizations, students and more.
ONGOING
Healthy Living virtual expo
The popular, annual Successful Aging Expo held by Beach Cities Health District has been re-imagined as the Healthy Living Virtual Expo and scheduled for May 20-29. A series of live webinars includes inspiring speakers, entertainment, games and raffle prizes. The series is sponsored by the Southern California News Group. Go to scng.com/virtualevents to register. Here are the upcoming sessions:
- May 20: Next Steps For Health after the COVID-19 vaccine;
- May 21: Interactive discussion on Isolation and Loneliness;
- May 21: Love Songs from World War II;
- May 22: Importance of Primary Care doctors;
- May 24: Stimulate Neurons to keep your brain alive;
- May 24: Move and Make Merry dance fitness demonstration;
- May 25: Qi Gong and Meditation for healing support;
- May 25: SCAN health care benefits;
- May 26: Medicare: reviewing the "Medicare & You" booklet;
- May 27: Reverse-Mortgage Loans
Comedy show in a private yard
Enjoy an outdoor performance of the comedy, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" in a private yard in Manhattan Beach. The performances will be on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. Heath protocols will be followed and the audience will be limited to 30 people. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by calling (310)710- 7035 or online via brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds will be donated to the South Bay Auxiliary Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.
UPCOMING
South Bay Surf Awards
Mark your calendars for May 22, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., for the South Bay Surf Awards presented by the South Bay Board Riders. Categories include Biggest Wave, Best Ride, Best Wipeout, and Grom Hardest Charger. The film "Endless Winter" by Brad Jacobson will be screened, along with the 1987 classic “North Shore,” and a compilation of clips from the Virtual Surf Series Contest. This event will be at the Roadium, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., in Torrance. Bring your own food and beverages. Purchase tickets for $40 per car via southbayboardriders.com/roadium.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Beach Cities Health District fitness classes, bchd.org
El Segundo public library, with capacity limits
El Segundo outdoor sport courts, Wiseburn Aquatics center, skate park
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity; bars and breweries that don't serve food, indoors and outdoors with restrictions; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 25% capacity. As of May 4 — following a transition from the state's Orange to Yellow tier for COVID management — increases in capacity for fitness centers, card rooms, wineries and breweries are expected to go from 25% to 50%. Also it is anticipated that all bars in LA County will be able to serve indoors at 25% capacity, and restaurants at 50% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries — Some including Manhattan Beach are open to visitors with limited services; others including Hermosa Beach offer Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/reopening
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach City Hall and some municipal buildings, by appointment
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach libraries. with limitations; up 30 minutes per visit
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo recreation buildings, teen center and playgrounds
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
