FRIDAY, April 30
Lunafest 2021 starts today
Lights - Camera - Advocacy. Become a champion of change by streaming this year's Lunafest for the premiere of seven films made by women, about women. 100% of proceeds will benefit Soroptimist programs for women and girls. Enjoy a virtual screening starting on May 1 at 10 a.m. for a 48-hour viewing window. Tickets include a snack bag available for pickup with an optional beer/wine add-on for those over 21. Visit the Soroptimist Manhattan Beach website, simanhattanbeach.org, to purchase tickets and find more information.
SATURDAY, May 1
Outdoor market at Manhattan Village
The Village Market operates from 12 to 4 p.m. with live music and unique, local vendors in an outdoor plaza. Guests are asked to RSVP in order to stagger check-in times to allow the safest experience for those coming to enjoy the afternoon with social distancing, masks and designated eating/drinking areas. To register, go online to shopmanhattanvillage.com/events/ and click on The Village Market. Manhattan Village is at 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Auto Museum grand reopening
After an extended closure due to the COVID pandemic, the Automobile Driving Museum, at 610 Lairport St. in El Segundo, is reopening to the public with a "Cruise In" celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of vintage, classics, hot rods, low riders, exotics and custom cars will be on display. Additional entertainment includes a pinup photo contest, pinstriping demonstration, hot wheels for the kids, and live music. Find details on automobiledrivingmuseum.org.
"South Bay versus Hate" gathering
The public is invited to join a demonstration supporting the Asian and Pacific Islander community from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. The day's fun and engaging program will feature speakers, art, music from Joker's Hand and a Taekwondo exhibition. Supporters can also create and bring a "South Bay versus Hate" poster for entry in a contest. The website lavshate.org has details about the event and contest.
SUNDAY, May 2
Riviera Village farmers market
Regularly on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local growers convene in the Triangle parking lot (across from Trader Joe's), at 1801 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach. Purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and other hand-crafted creations, all according to current state and county health department guidelines. Details at rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, May 3
Story from the Redondo Beach library
The Redondo Beach Library is open to visitors for browsing for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile other programs, including those for youth, remain virtual. Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Lisa on the library's Facebook page for fun songs and fingerplays, at 10 a.m. The session incorporates movement with songs and words to help children to develop an ear for language, fine motor skills, and follow directions. Library information is online at redondo.org.
TUESDAY, May 4
Virtual chat for happiness
Support your well-being with casual discussions focused on connection and resilience. Held on Tuesdays, now through May 25, by Beach Cities Health District from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Attend a single session or join each week. Register online at bchd.org.
THURSDAY, May 6
'Bags, Bingo and Bubbly' fundraiser
Host friends at home for an evening of bingo and champagne — with a chance to win a designer handbag — in support of the Redondo Beach Education Foundation. The virtual event starts at 6 p.m. and requires a purchase of bingo cards from $75 to $150. Order by May 5 to qualify for a champagne give-away with purchase of three cards. To order, call the foundation at (310)954- 2004 or use the website rbef.org/gala-pre-events.
ONGOING
BREATHE at The Point
A colorful art installation at The Point in El Segundo reminds visitors to pause for a moment, relax and breathe in celebration of Mental Health Month. "BREATHE" will be on the grounds May 1 through 7. Each letter is six feet tall and four feet across, and embellished with inspirational words. Visit the Athleta store and mention the exhibit to receive 20% off some merchandise. The Point is at 850 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
City-wide nature challenge
Join a week-long City Nature Challenge hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Anyone can be a community scientist to document wildlife on a smart phone in a backyard, neighborhood or natural area, including the George F. Canyon Nature Center in Rolling Hills Estates or the White Point Preserve in San Pedro. The conservancy has all of the instructions, resources and activities needed to partake in the fun. For details, go to the Events listing on the website pvplc.org.
UPCOMING
Mother's weekend at Botanic Garden
Special moments at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Rancho Palos Verdes, are planned Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9 for Mother's Day. The garden will be open with extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Stroll the grounds and enjoy a cocktail at one of two temporary bars — one near the Bohannon Rose Garden and another in the Desert Garden — from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $11 for seniors over age 62. Reserve online at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/.
Comedy show in a private yard
Enjoy an outdoor performance of the comedy, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" in a private yard in Manhattan Beach. The performances will be on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. Heath protocols will be followed and the audience will be limited to 30 people. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by calling (310)710- 7035 or online via brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds will be donated to the South Bay Auxiliary Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.
Aviation HS Class of '61 reunion
Aviation High School's Class of 1961 is holding its 60th Reunion on Saturday, September 25. All classes from 1960-1964 are welcome. If attending, contact Myra (Hart) Walker at (760) 803- 5074, email mwalker100@cox.net; or Stu Evans (949) 830- 8026; email hawkeyestu@yahoo.com.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
El Segundo public library, with some in-person services by appointment; Curbside services continue
El Segundo outdoor sport courts, Wiseburn Aquatics center, skate park
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity; bars and breweries that don't serve food, indoors and outdoors with restrictions; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 25% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries — Some including Manhattan Beach are open to visitors with limited services; others including Hermosa Beach offer Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/reopening
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach City Hall and some municipal buildings, by appointment
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach libraries. with limitations; up 30 minutes per visit
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo recreation buildings, teen center and playgrounds
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.