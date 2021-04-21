THURSDAY, April 22
B-Well presents Lisa Loeb and Amilia K. Spicer
Virtual talk on "Nature's Best Hope"
Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy in partnership with the PV Library District, at 7 p.m., for a live Zoom event in celebration of Earth Day. The event will explore what each of us can do to renew the Earth and how our actions on the Peninsula will affect the rest of the planet. Learn about David Tallamy's book, "Nature's Best Hope" that explores how all of us can help turn our neighborhoods into conservation corridors. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.pvplc.org/calendar.
FRIDAY, April 23
“Sister Act” at the drive-in
Take the family out for a socially-distanced evening at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "Sister Act." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7:45 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the snack bar is open. Viewing must be done from inside a vehicle due to social distancing protocols. Buy tickets in advance on EventBrite.com.
Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market
Every Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club hosts a farmers market at 1035 Valley Dr. Shop for fresh, organic and exotic fruits and vegetables from local farms. Food stands serve freshly cooked hot items on site. Find details and updates on the Facebook page, Hermosa Friday Farmers Market.
SATURDAY, April 24
Manhattan Beach shredding day
The community is encouraged to drop-off paper for shredding at the parking lot of Manhattan Beach Middle School, 1501 N. Redondo Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Material will be retrieved from cars. Up to three 10x12x15" boxes per car will be accepted. The city's website, citymb.info has details.
House of Yahweh wine tasting
The House of Yahweh’s South Bay Outreach Center hosts a Wine Tasting event at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registered participants will receive a selection of wines and a catered charcuterie box at their homes. They are encouraged to enjoy the wine and food with others while following COVID-safe guidelines. Learn more on the center's Facebook page, HOY South Bay.
Virtual family nature club
Families are invited to a virtual Earth Day-themed event to learn about what they can do to think globally and act locally to make an impact on the planet. The event is hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and starts on Zoom at 9:30 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org/calendar/family activities.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Opera Talk series continues
The Redondo Beach Library will host an LA Opera Talk with community educator Ray Busmann from 1 to 2 p.m., on Zoom. This event featuring "Akhnaten" is the first in a trilogy entitled, “If it Weren’t For Opera, I Would Not Know a Thing About…” To register for this free event, go to the citiy' web page, redondo.org, then select the City Events Calendar to locate.
WEDNESDAY, April 28
"The Nature Fix" book discussion
The El Segundo Library continues its Earth Day programs with a book-to-action selection, "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative," by Florence Williams. The community is encouraged to read the book and join a virtual discussion with the author at 6:30 p.m. To sign up and get the Zoom link, contact the library Reference Desk by phone at 310-524- 2728 or email to refdesk@elsegundo.org.
ONGOING
Earth Day programs from The Roundhouse
The Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach offers a series of streamed programs in conjunction with Earth Day, April 22. Advance registration is require through the website, roundhouseaquarium.org/earthmonth. The remaining dates, times and themes of each presentation are:
- Thursday, April 22: "The Ocean in Your Bathtub," virtual reading by author Seth Fishman from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24: "Amazing Tidepools," from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Terranea nature walk
The Terranea Resort is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals, and honors Earth Day (April 22) all month with events and activities for the community. Find details online at terranea.com/spring. Among the featured activities is a a Self-Guided Nature Walk. While appreciating stunning ocean vistas, walkers will learn about regional wildlife as well as the history of the resort. For walkers of all ages. The property is located at 100 Terranea Way in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Adrienne's cancer cure fundraiser
The 15th Annual Adrienne's Search for Children's Cancer Cure Fundraiser is underway now through May 31. The event is virtual with proceeds benefiting programs for children and teens through the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach. Donate online via crb.gnosis.cc/acc or by mail to the Cancer Support Community, 121 West Torrance Blvd., Ste. 201, Redondo Beach 90277. Donors will be entered in a drawing for a beach cruiser bike from the Hermosa Cyclery. Send an email to adrienneslaughter13@gmail.com with any questions.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
El Segundo public library, with some in-person services by appointment; Curside services continue
El Segundo outdoor sport courts, Wiseburn Aquatics center, skate park
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity; bars and breweries that don't serve food, indoors and outdoors with restrictions; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 25% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries — Some including Manhattan Beach are open to visitors with limited services; others including Hermosa Beach offer Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/reopening
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach City Hall and some municipal buildings, by appointment
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach libraries
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo recreation buildings, teen center and playgrounds
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.