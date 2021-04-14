THURSDAY, April 15
"An Abalone Story" on Zoom
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society presents "An Abalone Story," about how a team of biologists restored the kelp forests of Orange County. This month's guest lecturer is Captain Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist who has focused her career on restoring offshore abalone and other ocean species. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Sign up from the HBHS website, hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
Manhattan Beach climate webinar
Learn about Manhattan Beach's vulnerabilities to climate change and the city's adaptation planning process at the city's "Climate Action" workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop is the third in a series and provides the community with opportunities to ask questions, get answers and understand how to be engaged. Preliminary findings from a vulnerability assessment will be shared. Join the meeting on Zoom by using a link on the city's online Events calendar, citymb.info.
FRIDAY, April 16
Legal resources for special needs
The Exceptional Kids Organization holds a Parent Forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. This month's topic will be Special Education in a Pandemic; Laws and Rights, hosted by attorney Meldie Moore. In support of EKO families, Ms. Moore will also be offering a free legal consultation ($350 value) to all parents who attend the forum and might require services. To sign up for the session and receive a streaming link, send an email to sdemondathome@aol.com.
SATURDAY, April 17
Litter cleanup and ‘treasure’ events
Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate in litter clean-up events sponsored by the El Segundo Library. All events are on Zoom. To join in, Call (310)524- 2728 for the Reference Desk or send an email to refdesk@elsegundo.org.
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Start at 10 a.m. with a brief, virtual welcome then disperse outdoors to pick up litter at a location of your choice while following current social-distancing guidelines.
- 1 to 3:30 p.m. — For families and children, a workshop led by the educational group Grades of Green will demonstrate how to convert collected litter or recyclable items 'from trash into treasures.’
- 4 to 5:30 p.m. — The El Segundo Museum of Art will lead a virtual Happy Hour where adults 18 and over can bring their litter, household recyclables and their own refreshments and join others in turning trash into treasures.
Redondo Beach compost giveaway
The City of Redondo Beach and Athens Services will have organic compost material available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real. For city residents only; an identification card or recent utility bill is required. Bring a sturdy container no larger than 32 gallons. The Events calendar of the city's website, redondo.org, has links for further details.
SUNDAY, April 18
Virtual tour tour of the Alta Vista Reserve
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy hosts a virtual guided tour of the Alta Vicente Reserve in Rancho Palos Verdes, at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy the amazing ocean views, beautiful native wildflowers and rare animals while discovering historic features of the area. This special 'tour' is produced in partnership with the Palos Verdes Library Series "Pedal PV" and local history librarian, Monique Sugimoto, who will be available for a Q&A session following the tour. RSVP for the Zoom Link at: pvplc.org/calendar/guided nature walks.
THURSDAY, April 22
B-Well presents Lisa Loeb and Amilia K. Spicer
Kayaking and coastal cleanup
Celebrate Earth Month and help maintain the coastline by assisting in collecting litter from a kayak along the pristine, Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The two-hour tours start at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., and are $100 per person. Ages 8 and up. Advance reservations are required through the Terranea resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. All equipment provided; weather-dependent. Visit terranea.com/spring for details.
Virtual presentation on "Nature's Best Hope"
Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy in partnership with the PV Library District, at 7 p.m., for a live Zoom event in celebration of Earth Day. The event will explore what each of us can do to renew the Earth and how our on the Peninsula will affect the rest of the planet. Learn about David Tallamy's book, "Nature's Best Hope" that explores how all of us can help turn our neighborhoods into conservation corridors. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.pvplc.org/calendar.
ONGOING
Earth Day programs from The Roundhouse
The Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach offers a series of streamed programs in conjunction with Earth Day, April 22. Advance registration is require through the website, roundhouseaquarium.org/earthmonth. The remaining dates, times and themes of each presentation are:
- Saturday, April 17: "Celebrating Whales and Dolphins," from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Thursday, April 22: "The Ocean in your Bathtub," virtual reading from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24: "Amazing Tidepools," from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Terranea nature walk
The Terranea Resort is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals, and honors Earth Day (April 22) all month with events and activities for the community. Find details online at terranea.com/spring. Among the featured activities is a a Self-Guided Nature Walk. While appreciating stunning ocean vistas, walkers will learn about regional wildlife as well as the history of the resort. For walkers of all ages. The property is located at 100 Terranea Way in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Adrienne's cancer cure fundraiser
The 15th Annual Adrienne's Search for Children's Cancer Cure Fundraiser is underway now through May 31. The event is virtual with proceeds benefiting programs for children and teens through the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach. Donate online via crb.gnosis.cc/acc or by mail to the Cancer Support Community, 121 West Torrance Blvd., Ste. 201, Redondo Beach 90277. Donors will be entered in a drawing for a beach cruiser bike from the Hermosa Cyclery. Send an email to adrienneslaughter13@gmail.com with any questions.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity; bars and breweries that don't serve food, indoors and outdoors with restrictions; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 25% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries — including branches in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach — with Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center and volleyball courts
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
