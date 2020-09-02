FRIDAY, September 4
Riviera Village Sidewalk Sale starts
An eclectic mix of shops will display special selections for the weekend, Sept. 4 through 6, at Riviera Village in South Redondo Beach. Merchants have pledged to be diligent about social distancing and wearing masks in shared spaces. After the shopping, take some time for outdoor dining at over 20 restaurants. For updates, check Facebook and Instagram @rivieravillage.
Cooking with Sara
Enjoy delicious meals while staying safe at home and viewing a cooking demonstration sponsored by the Jewish Community Center of Redondo Beach. The live event starts at 12 noon and features Sara who is known for her gourmet Shabbat food. Use the link facebook.com/saramintzskitchen/live to join.
SUNDAY, September 6
Torrance Theater Company virtual show
A livestreamed performance of "It Had To Be You," a comedy set in New York City on Christmas Eve, airs at 6 p.m. This is the first in a series of plays offered now through December by the Torrance Theater Company. Buying a ticket helps support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get yours for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
THURSDAY, September 10
Redondo Beach farmers market
Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., locally-grown produce, baked goods, fresh food items and more are for sale in an outdoor venue at the Redondo Beach Farmers Market, in front of Veteran's Park at 309 Esplanade. For a full list of participating farmers and vendors, go to the city's website, redondo.org/depts/recreation/cultural_arts/farmers_market.asp.
ONGOING
Interactive cube exhibit
The El Segundo Museum of Art presents "Experience 26: OOMO," a solo exhibition of photographic artist Nicole Maloney. The OOMO cube is a livestreamed, interactive art sculpture depicting both human oneness and diversity. Artist Maloney's goal is to capture every face in the world in the cube. Want to be in the cube? Take a selfie and add to the exhibit. Enjoy now through Sept. 26 at the museum, 208 Main Street.
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
“Out Stealing Horses,” an award winner from the Berlin International Film Festival, about an aging recluse reflecting on life near the end of 1999 (ends Sept 7)
“Around the Sun,” a romance movie that was rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (ends Sept. 14)
- "Senior Love Triangle," inspired by a true story of an elderly man who goes on a crusade to save two women from the isolation of their retirement homes (ends Sept. 27)
Aquarium of the Pacific outdoors and online
Outdoor areas of the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets for a time slot must be purchased in advice from the website, aquariumofpacific.org. Meanwhile, the aquarium continues its virtual programs including an Online Academy consisting of informational talks about marine life, coastal habitat and more.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Manhattan Beach personal-care facilities such as gyms, barbershops and hair salons operating outdoors
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally held Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for 2020
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
