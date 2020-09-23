THURSDAY, September 24
History of surfing and surf music
Speaker Domenic Priore guides listeners through "South Bay Surf Music from Westchester to Haggerty's, 1960-1965," as part of The Hermosa Beach Museum's virtual lecture series. The talk starts and 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register on the website hermosabeachhistorialsociety.org. If the surf music makes you want to learn more, the museum also offers an interview with the surfing legend Mike Purpus that an be enjoyed at any time on YouTube.
SATURDAY, September 26
Alzheimer's Association Promise Garden
The Beach Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. This year however, Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging supporters to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the South Bay. To register for a local walk, visit alz.org/walk. In addition, the Alzheimer's Association will display a "view only" Promise Garden outdoors adjacent to the Hermosa Beach Community Center 710 Pier Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Public Lands activity for kids
Young people are invited to learn about wildlife and support National Public Lands Day using the smartphone application Agents of Discovery. The app is free and can be found on Google Play or its App Store. After downloading the app, select "Mission Conservation: September - Celebrating Public Lands." Agent Peregrine Falcon will then serve as host for a day of discovery at White Point Nature Preserve in San Pedro. Find details on Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy social media platforms including facebook.com/pvplc.org and instagram.com/pvplc.
Car enthusiasts get together
SUNDAY, September 27
Riviera Village Farmers Market
Regularly on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local growers convene in the Triangle parking lot (across from Trader Joe's), at 1801 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach. Purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and other hand-crafted creations, all according to current state and county health department guidelines. Details at rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com.
Torrance Antique Street Fair
Sellers of unique antique items transform the streets of downtown Torrance. The eclectic, open-air market is pet-friendly and includes an appraisal booth for those wanting to make informed purchases. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at and around 1317 Sartori Ave. in Torrance. Face mask and social distancing required.
TUESDAY, September 29
Older adults virtual tour series
It's not always possible to visit national parks so the City of Manhattan Beach offers a virtual tour as part of its Older Adults Program. This episode features Oregon's Crater Lake National Park and goes from 11 a.m to noon. Go to the website citymb-info for the Zoom link.
THURSDAY, October 1
Sunset at the Beach for CSCRB
Join friends and supporters of the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach for Sunset at the Beach, a celebration of hope, support and community hosted by award-winning actor and comedian Mark DeCarlo. Proceeds benefit the Cancer Support Community and the event goes from 6 to 7 p.m. Register for free at cscrb.org.
ONGOING
Census extended through September
The 2020 U.S. Census has been extended through September 30 and it is important for South Bay residents to participate. The survey is simple to complete online at mycensus2020.gov. Additionally, census takers are visiting homes to verify addresses and responses. If called upon, residents are encouraged to cooperate to help ensure an accurate count.
Join Manhattan Beach Pier historical tribute
Fans of the Manhattan Beach Pier and photographer John Post are invited to add their names to his upcoming book, "A Tribute Portrait of a Pier through a Lifetime of Photography." The list of names is included with the photos as part of the history of the South Bay. Go online to johnpost.com to enter family members' names before Oct. 5.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, parks, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, shopping malls
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
