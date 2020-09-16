SATURDAY, September 19
Diapers wanted at House of Yaweh
The 3rd Saturday of every month is Community Service Day at the House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave. in Lawndale. The community is invited participate in helping fellow neighbors. Service days go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,and this month's theme is diapers. Supporters may bring diapers of any size from infant to adult for donation to those in need. For details, visit hoy-southbay.org.
Driving Museum's big band party
The Automobile Driving Museum and Aaron Jacobs Productions present Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition, from 7 to 11 p.m. The big-band-themed event features entertainment by The Swing Tones along with special guests, food trucks, swing dancing classes and a cash bar, all at The Roadium, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., in Torrance. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online via summerswingnites.eventbrite.com.
HB Friends of the Library book sale
Book lovers are encouraged to buy used books on the third Saturday of each month at the Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library book sale. Shopping hours are from 9 a.m. to noon. Main access to the store at 1309 Bard Street though the gate at 11th place. Check for updates online at hbfol.org.
SUNDAY, September 20
Torrance Theater Company virtual show
A livestreamed performance of "The Puzzle with the Piazza," about a woman trying to complete a puzzle before relocating to a new home, airs at 6 p.m. This is part of a series of plays offered now through December by the Torrance Theater Company. Buying a ticket helps support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get yours for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
WEDNESDAY, September 23
Workshop on trust and estate planning
Join the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce for free workshop on living trusts and estate planning services, from 5 to 6 p.m. Natalie Spiwak of Affinity Trusts will lead the discussion on Zoom. Register online at business.manhattanbeachchamber.com.
ONGOING
Join Manhattan Beach Pier historical tribute
Fans of the Manhattan Beach Pier and photographer John Post are invited to add their names to his upcoming book, "A Tribute Portrait of a Pier through a Lifetime of Photography." The list of names is included with the photos as part of the history of the South Bay. Go online to johnpost.com to enter family members' names before Oct. 5.
Rosh Hashanah services
Redondo Beach JCC: The community is welcome to attend outdoor Rosh Hashanah services at the Jewish Community Center, 2801 Vail Ave. in Redondo Beach. Music by the New York City Choir. Services are Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Social distancing and other health-advised practices will be in place. Attendance is free but advance registration is required, online at jccmb.com or by phone at (310)214 -4999.
Hermosa Beach Temple Shalom: Join the temple for virtual Rosh Hashanah services comprising pre-taped videos and live events, on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19. The weekend programs also include a children's service on Zoom. Details on templeshalom.org/high-holidays.
Young Entreprenuers Academy taking applications
Now through Sept. 28, the Young Entreprenuers Academy is accepting applications for its 2020-21 academic year that goes from October through May and meets weekly on Wednesdays (via Zoom until further notice). The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce is the local contact for this program for students in grades 6-12 who have an idea for a business. For information, go to YEAmb@manhattanbeachchamber.com or Facebook, YEA Manhattan Beach Chamber.
Cancer support and networking
Free, virtual services from the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach are offered through weekly support groups and monthly networking sessions. Cancer patients, caregivers and family members, survivors, and bereaved are encouraged to participate. Call (310) 376- 3550, email Info@CSCRB.org or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org for more information.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Manhattan Beach personal-care facilities such as gyms, barbershops and hair salons operating outdoors
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally held Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for 2020
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.