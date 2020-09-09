THURSDAY, September 10
El Segundo Farmers Market
Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the 300 block of Main Street. Look for farm-fresh produce, hot prepared foods, packaged gourmet offerings, live music, hand-crafted gifts and jewelry. Bring the family for outdoor fun.
TUESDAY, September 15
Free Botanic Garden admission
The third Tuesday of each month is free for visitors at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., in Palos Verdes. Stroll the 70-acre grounds and enjoy foliage of all kinds, comfortable lawns and art installations. Face coverings are required for those aged two and older, and advance registration is needed to limit the number of guests. Go to southcoastbotanicgarden.org for details.
FRIDAY, September 19
Swing Night at the drive-in
The Automobile Driving Museum and Aaron Jacobs Productions present Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition, from 7 to 11 p.m. The big-band-themed event features entertainment by The Swing Tones along with special guests, food trucks, swing dancing classes and a cash bar, all at The Roadium, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., in Torrance. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online via summerswingnites.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
Exhibit celebrates Manhattan Beach Pier centennial
"Pierspective," a community art exhibit, celebrates 100 years of the Manhattan Beach Pier with over 200 works of art. The virtual experience demonstrates the versatile creativity of people in the community through photographs, drawings and paintings. Along with more than 200 featured exhibits, the city's website includes a collection all the exhibits arranged alphabetically by the artists names. The exhibit can be viewed under the Parks and Recreation section of its website, citymb.infodepartments.
Cancer support and networking
Free, virtual services from the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach are offered through weekly support groups and monthly networking sessions. Cancer patients, caregivers and family members, survivors, and bereaved are encouraged to participate. Call (310) 376- 3550, email Info@CSCRB.org or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org for more information.
Watch art house cinema at more
The South Bay Film Society brings curated selections to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
“Around the Sun,” a modern romance movie that was rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (ends Sept. 14)
- "Senior Love Triangle," inspired by a true story of an elderly man who goes on a crusade to save two women from the isolation of their retirement homes (ends Sept. 27)
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Manhattan Beach personal-care facilities such as gyms, barbershops and hair salons operating outdoors
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally held Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for 2020
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.