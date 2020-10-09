THURSDAY, October 8
MBUSD board candidate forum
The Manhattan Beach Music Coalition hosts the four MBUSD School Board candidates in a virtual Town Hall event starting at 6 p.m. The Zoom webinar will also be live-streamed on YouTube. All candidates will be asked the same questions and will be followed by an open Q&A session. Register for the event at tinyurl.com/townhalloct8.
Freestate exhibit starts at ESMoA
The work of artist Cole Sternberg will be featured in an exhibit known as Free State at the El Segundo Museum of Art, 208 Main Street. Free State runs through March 27, and addresses concepts of human rights, the environment, democracy and freedom through a multi-media and publicly activated artistic journey. Visit esmoa@artlab21.org for details.
SATURDAY, October 10
Roundhouse virtual Fun Run
The 8th Annual Fun Run for the Oceans has gone virtual this year in support of the Roundhouse Aquarium. Funds go to caring for marine animals in the aquarium and science-based education or people of all ages. Register as an individual or on a team to exercise, compete with friends and be entered in a raffle. The 5K event starts officially at 9:30 a.m. but running can occur any time. Entry fees start at $30. Email val@roundhouseaquarium.org or call (310)379 -8117 for information.
SUNDAY, October 11
Dog walking hours at the Botanic Garden
The South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., continues its popular dog-walking hours for two more dates this year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stroll the 87-acre property with dogs on a leash and following current physical distancing protocols. Admission is $4 for dogs, free for members and $15 for other adult visitors. Advance purchase tickets required online at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.
TUESDAY, October 13
Blood Drive in Hermosa Beach
The Red Cross will be at the Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr. in Hermosa Beach, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for blood donations. All blood received by the Red Cross will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The event is sponsored by Komatinsky for BCHD. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Komatinsky. Participants are advised to complete health history questions in advance using the RapidPass option.
THURSDAY, October 15
Talk about whiteness, race and racism
Join the weekly event, "Manhattan Beach conversation about whiteness, race and racism," from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. every other Thursday through November 19. The forum is facilitated by We Tip the Balance and is free. Participants will be encouraged to share stories--historic, current or personal--that inform their points of view and consider how concepts of race are changing or being challenged. Sign up online at https://forms.gle/yET7BFCcFKNZ7Snq8. Send an email to mich@wetipthebalance.org for additional information.
Water industry career webinar
West Basin Municipal Water District hosts a Water Industry Careers and Guest Panel for students sixth grade through college, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The session aims to encourage youth to consider careers in the water industry by connecting them to working professionals. Registration is now open for this Zoom webinar. The website westbasin.org has registration details.
ONGOING
Richstone Center's Marathon Month
October is Marathon Month to benefit The Richstone Family Center in Hawthorne. Participants in the free community event are encouraged to run or walk 26.2 miles throughout the month to raise awareness of domestic violence and show support of Richstone's therapy programs for abuse survivors. With weekly challenges, Marathon Month is a great way to get the whole family moving for a great cause. For details, go online to events.richstonefamily.org/marathonmonth.
HB historical photos on display
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society and Museum is pleased to have added the Easy Reader newspaper photographic collection to its collection. These photographs of the Hermosa Beach and South Bay communities illustrate the rich local history dating from the late 1960s to the 1990s. As the project continues, a project volunteers will select and share a series of photographs for the community to enjoy online. The series will be updated monthly. View the current selections in the Research and Collections section of the society's website, hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
Found Objects photography contest
Now through October 16, the Surfrider Foundation is accepting artistic interpretations of items that have been collected from local beaches and waterways. Participants are encouraged to arrange the objects in a creative way, take a photo and share a story about it. Prizes will be awarded. Entries can be made via Instagram or Twitter. For details about submissions and prizes, visit the website surfrider.org/found-objects.
L.A. County Library Sidewalk Services
L.A. County libraries, including branches in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, have Sidewalk Services for books, Chromebook computers, wireless hotspot access and printing. Visit the website lacountylibrary.org/express-service for full details. The Hermosa Beach location at 550 Pier Ave. has sidewalk services Tuesdays from 12 to 7 p.m. (phone hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (phone hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The Manhattan Beach branch at 1320 Highland Ave. offers sidewalk services Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (phone hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Tuesdays from 12 to 7 p.m. (phone hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
El Segundo 'Library To Go'
The El Segundo Public Library continues to offer curbside service from Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the reference desk at 310-524- 2728 or send an email to refdesk@elsegundo.org to reserve books, DVDs, music and language CDs, magazines and other materials for contact-free pickup. The book drop, located on the corner in front of the library entrance, is open and ready for returns.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County Libraries for Sidewalk Service; full details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, parks, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Service available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Service available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.