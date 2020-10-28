THURSDAY, Oct. 29
Haunting stories of the South Bay
In the spirit of the spooky season, the Hermosa Beach Historical Society presents locally based haunted tales and encounters. Tune in at 6:30 p.m. for the virtual program, "Haunting Stories of the South Bay." Register on Zoom online at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
SATURDAY, October 31
"Trunk or Treat" at the Driving Museum
The Automobile Driving Museum presents, "Trunk or Treat, Hearse and Spooky Car Cruise-In" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Halloween fun for the whole family includes a kids' costume contest and car decorating competition for drivers. The museum is at 610 Lairport St. in El Segundo.
Shakespeare by the Sea virtual show
After cancelling its summer season, Shakespeare by the Sea is producing virtual offerings for its 23rd Season. To celebrate Halloween, they've pulled out the most violent play in Shakespeare’s canon: "Titus Andronicus." Streaming on YouTube at 7 p.m., this smash hit of Shakespeare's early career features the Roman general Titus who returns victorious from war and attempts to marry his arch-nemesis Tamora, Queen of the Goths. As Tamora and Titus engage in an escalating cycle of vengeance, the body count rises and Rome threatens to fall. The show is free but donations are appreciated. Reserve a ticket for viewing at shakespearebythesea.org.
SUNDAY, November 1
Blood and platelet drive in Riviera Village
The community can shop at the Riviera Village Farmers Market and participate in a blood and platelet drive held in conjunction with UCLA Health, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blood and platelet donations help address a critical shortage. To allow for social distancing, donors can make an appointment ahead of time online at ucedonor.com; click on the Blood Drive tab and enter in the Account Code box: RVFM. Or register by phone at (310)825 -0888 ext. 2. The market location is 1801 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach. Visit rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com/ for additional information.
MONDAY, November 2
Reading from children's book about night
Night time can be scary for children, and a new book by Mathieu Cailler explains that night is restorative, tranquil and nothing to fear. "Hi, I'm Night," a modern-day myth written from the perspective of a wise woman named Night. Cailler reads the book aloud at 11 a.m. in a virtual event sponsored by the Redondo Beach Library. Go to the library's Facebook page to listen in.
FRIDAY, November 6
"Frankly Speaking" about cancer treatments
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) offers a free Zoom workshop, "Frankly Speaking about Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Susan Starr, an oncology nurse practitioner with the Torrance Memorial Physician Network, leads the discussion. Starr will address treatment options, the cost of care and the decision-making process. To join this online workshop, send an email to info@cscrb.org. For more information visit www.cscrb.org.
SATURDAY, November 14
Video game tournament and fundraiser
Our Village, a Redondo Beach-based nonprofit social-skills group, hosts a video game tournament to promote fun and raise support. Participants must be age 10 or older and have access in their homes to the internet, a Nintendo Switch system, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Supervised matches will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in three categories—kids ages 10 to 12, teens ages 13 to 17 and young adults 18 and up. Additional trivia, art and Zoom chat activities are planned. Register online at ourvillagevideogametournament.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
Solidarity for social justice extended
View inspirational work by more than 20 artists who painted wood boards that were used to board-up local businesses during social injustice protests. The thought-provoking pieces are now serving as a fundraiser benefiting the nonprofits Claris Health and the Social Justice Learning Institute. The paintings are on display now through Oct. 31 at Resin, 618 Cypress Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Send an email to Chad Drew. chaddrew@me.com to schedule a viewing appointment, or view on Facebook. The works are being sold in an auction with bidding open through Oct. 31; details online at funddeed.com/solidarity, or on #solidARiTy.
Mira Costa Drama fall productions
Mira Costa High School's drama and tech departments present two plays scheduled to be staged virtually Nov. 6-14. "The Brothers Grimm Spectculathon," a hilarious merging of 209 different Brothers Grimm fairy tales, will air Nov. 7, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. A second show, "Spoon River," an exciting original adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters' "Spoon River Anthology," will be streamed Nov. 6, 12 and 14 at 2 p.m. Visit miracostadramaboosters.org for details.
GI Joe's fall boot camp
Signups for GI Joe Bootcamp fitness workouts are going on now for the fall. The outdoor workouts are led by Joe Charles at the Manhattan Beach Pier, starting at 6 or 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Face masks are required. To register or learn more, send an email to jcactivity@icloud.com.
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
- "Once Upon a River,” story of a Native American teenager who sets out on an odyssey in search of her estranged mother (ends Oct. 30).
- "Herb Alpert is..." an uplifting portrait of the force behind the Tijuana Brass band, earning nine Grammy Awards between 1966 and 2012 (ends Nov. 9)
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Selected parks including Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
