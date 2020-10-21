THURSDAY, October 22
Sunscreen Film Festival West
Due to its usual indoor location being closed due to the pandemic, the Sunscreen Film Festival West will occur at the Gardena Cinema drive-in, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd. Films will be heard through each car's FM radio. The selected short films range from animated works to psychological thrillers as well as touching on recent U.S. social and political discourse. Admission is $30 per vehicle. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the films start at 7 p.m. Visit la-arts.org for details and social distancing protocols.
Craft N' Go for teens
The El Segundo Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., continues its craft program while the library doors remain closed due to COVID-19. Pick up a bag containing craft supplies and instructions to complete at home, between 3 and 4 p.m., from tables in front of the library. Thursday crafts are for teens aged 13-18. See the library's Event Calendar on elsegundolibrary.org for additional age groups and days of service.
SATURDAY, October 24
Torrance Farmers Market
Find quality produce from 60 California farms, including fruits, nuts, and vegetables, as well as eggs, honey, fish, cut flowers and baked goods at the Torrance Farmers Market. The market is held Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance. For details, see torranceca.gov/our-city.
SUNDAY, October 25
Skechers Pier-to-Pier Walk for education
Skechers annual Pier-to-Pier Friendship Walk for the benefit of local schools will be virtual this year but promises fun and appearances by celebrity guests including Kodi Lee, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Romo, Howie Long, Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard, and more. The event starts at 10 a.m. Get details on Skechersfriendshipwalk.com.
Pumpkin contest at Metlox
Manhattan Beach residents are invited to decorate pumpkins and drop them off at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., between noon and 5 p.m. Organizers will take photos of the pumpkins and upload them to a website. Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Best Kids Creation, Good Enough to Eat, Most Artistic, Most Original, Scariest, and Local Love for MB pumpkins. The contest is sponsored by the city's Parks & Recreation Dept. and the Downtown Business and Professional Assoc.
MONDAY, October 26
Sunset yoga on the beach
Join others at 6:45 p.m. for a relaxing, restorative yoga class on Hermosa Beach at 14th Street, in support of The Breast Cancer Fundraiser and the Dr. Susan Love Foundation. The donation-based class will be led by Natasha Snow Needles of Soho Yoga. Merchandise from Malibu Dana will also be available with proceeds benefitting the charities. Sign up at sohoyoga.com under Workshops, or just drop in.
TUESDAY, October 27
Meditation program on Zoom
South Bay InsightLA hosts an online Zoom celebration commemorating the merging of its Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes meditation chapters. The interactive program goes from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and explores “Taking Refuge in the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha,” with include music by BhaktiMa Kirtan. The faith community will also introduce new programs such as a Buddhism book club, virtual field trips and creative dharma workshops. Find out more at southbayinsightla.org/special-events.
WEDNESDAY, October 28
West Basin session on water supply
Enjoy an evening with West Basin with this opportunity to take an in-depth look into one of life's most important resources: water. The session, "Water Supply Diversity - Adapting to an Ever-Changing Water Reality," is a free online event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Register at www.westbasin.org/water-lab.
THURSDAY, October 29
Haunting stories of the South Bay
In the spirit of the spooky season, the Hermosa Beach Historical Society encourages the community to share locally based haunted tales or encounters. Submit your stories via email to hermosabeachmuseum.org. Then tune in at 6:30 p.m. on October 29 for the virtual program, "Haunting Stories of the South Bay." Register on Zoom for the program online at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
SATURDAY, October 31
Shakespeare by the Sea virtual show
After cancelling its summer season, Shakespeare by the Sea is producing virtual offerings for its 23rd Season. To celebrate Halloween, they've pulled out the most violent play in Shakespeare’s canon: "Titus Andronicus." Streaming on YouTube at 7 p.m., this smash hit of Shakespeare's early career features the Roman general Titus who returns victorious from war and attempts to marry his arch-nemesis Tamora, Queen of the Goths. As Tamora and Titus engage in an escalating cycle of vengeance, the body count rises and Rome threatens to fall. The show is free but donations are appreciated. Reserve a ticket for viewing at shakespearebythesea.org.
ONGOING
'Scarium of the Pacific' this weekend
Discover creatures lurking in the depths at the Aquarium of the Pacific during its Halloween-themed weekend, Oct 23 through 25. See lorikeets eating pumpkins, and look for pumpkins in exhibits such as the June Keys Penguin Habitat and mudskipper display. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. The first 200 children who arrive in costume will receive an Islands Kids Free Meal certificate. Go on line to make a reservation and review safety protocols prior to attendance, at aquariumofpacific.org. The aquarium is at 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
'Jimmy' Surf Fiesta through Oct. 31
The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation Surf Fiesta — “The Jimmy” — is a unique team surf contest that brings together surfers, friends and family to remember and celebrate the life of Jimmy Miller. Teams consist of four members from any skill level. This year the contest is going virtual. Form your team, take a video of your waves and send it in for great prizes that support our local businesses. For more information and links to register, visit the JMMF website, jimmymillerfoundation.org/the-jimmy-2020/.
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
“Jimmy Carter, Rock and Roll President,” a documentary that charts the story of how President Carter forged a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and others (ends Oct. 23).
“RBG,” a re-release of the film about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and legacy. Proceeds benefit the ACLU Women's Right's Project (ends Oct. 28 but a $6.99 download allows unlimited viewing).
- “Once Upon a River,” story of a Native American teenager who sets out on an odyssey in search of her estranged mother (ends Oct. 30).
Flair Cares cancer fundraiser
Flair Cleaners at 1900 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach, is working to build awareness and raise funds for nonprofits that support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers. Community members and customers can donate at the location throughout October. Pickup and delivery customers can email FlairCares@FlairCleaners.com or call 805-341- 7269 for information on ways to contribute. 100% of donations will go directly to the nonprofits and Flair will match them up to $5,000.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Selected parks including Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.