THURSDAY, October 15
Talk about whiteness, race and racism
Join the weekly event, "Manhattan Beach conversation about whiteness, race and racism," from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. every other Thursday through November 19. The forum is facilitated by We Tip the Balance and is free. Participants will be encouraged to share stories—historic, current or personal--that inform their points of view and consider how concepts of race are changing or being challenged. Sign up online at https://forms.gle/yET7BFCcFKNZ7Snq8. Send an email to mich@wetipthebalance.org for additional information.
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
"Form and Movement" art exhibit
TIME4ART and the Manhattan Beach Art Center present “Form and Movement,” an exhibition featuring a collection of sculptural work by South Bay renowned sculptor and installation artist, Simon Ouwerkerk. With studios in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, Ouwerkerk’s art is an ongoing dialog between form and movement playing with shapes, materials, volumes and textures. An online presentation airs at 6 p.m. Visit TIME4ART.us for details, or call 310-379- 5800.
SATURDAY, October 17
Meat and fish needed for food boxes.
The House of Yahweh seeks to restock its freezers with meat, poultry and fish for food boxes that it provides to families in need. Contributions can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center on 4046 Marine Ave. in Lawndale. Any type of donation is appreciated, and freezing in advance is helpful. If you need more information, please call 310-675 -6412, or check out the website at hoy-southbay.org.
Grilling recipes and techniques
BBQ specialist Jack Arnold will prepare grilled food items in live, virtual demonstrations throughout the day. The event highlights the features of outdoor kitchen designs by the El Segundo-based company WWOO. See segments on blueberry muffin-stuffed sausages starting at 11 a.m., filet mignon lettuce wraps staring at 12 p.m., chicken wings starting at 1:30 p.m. and strip steak starting at 2:30 p.m. Get the link for streaming at wwoous.com/events/cooking-with-jack-arnold.
MONDAY, October 19
Forum on precision medicine for cancer
Hematology oncology specialist Wade Nishimoto, M.D. will present information about precision medicine, biomarker testing, and types of targeted therapies for treating cancer. The free workshop runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is hosted by the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. To join this online workshop, contact info@cscrb.org.
Plans for the Clark Building
As part of the its outreach efforts to develop plans for improvements to the interior of the Clark Building, the City of Hermosa Beach is hosting a virtual community forum at 6 p.m. An overview of the proposed improvements can be found on the city's web page, hermosabeach.gov/our-community/quick-links/city-projects/clark-building-project. To participate in the Zoom meeting, use the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89510766295 or join by phone by calling 833-548- 0276 and enter the meeting ID: 895 1076 6295.
WEDNESDAY, October 21
Chris Fenton at the Comic Bug
Entertainment industry veteran Chris Fenton will be at the Comic Bug at 1807 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, signing his book, "Feeding the Dragon," from 3 to 6 p.m. Fenton's new book is a fast-based page turner that centers around "the trillion dollar dilemma" of well-known American businesses, the NBA and the Chinese government.
ONGOING
"Be Moved" event benefits oncology center
UCLA Health and Aravaipa Running invite runners, walkers and movers to join its virtual event: 1 mile, 5K, 10K, 13.5 miles or full 26-mile marathon. Take the challenge and complete 50 miles during the month of October. A percentage of every entry will be donated to the Simms/Mann - UCLA center for Integrative Oncology. Visit aravaiparunning.com/be-moved/ to take part in the fun.
Share your scary stories
In the spirit of the spooky season, the Hermosa Beach Historical Society encourages the community to share locally based haunted tales or encounters. The society will be sharing some of these submissions on social media leading up to its Oct. 29 virtual program, "Haunting Stories of the South Bay." Submit your stories to hermosabeachmuseum@gmail.com.
Love and Salt pumpkin contest Oct. 18-22
Love & Salt is hosting a Socially Distanced Pumpkin Carving Contest for age groups 3-6, 7-12, 13-17 and adult. Get started by carving a pumpkin, taking a picture and and going online to loveandsaltla.com/pumpkin-carving-contest/. Contest submissions will be accepted between Oct. 18 and 22. Actual pumpkins should be dropped-off at Love & Salt, 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., to be judged on Oct. 22 and 23. Prize categories include Most Creative, Funniest, Scariest, Cutest, Most Realistic, Best use of Materials, Grossest, and Neatest Stenciling.
Pumpkins wanted at Metlox on Oct. 25
Manhattan Beach residents are invited to decorate pumpkins and drop them off at Metlox Plaza between noon and 5 p.m. on October 25. Organizers will take photos and upload them to a web site. Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Best Kids Creation, Good Enough to Eat, Most Artistic, Most Original, Scariest, and Local Love for MB pumpkins. The contest is sponsored by the Manhattan Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. and the Downtown Business and Professional Association.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
- Manhattan Beach Library: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 12 to 7 p.m.
- Hermosa Beach Library: Tuesdays from 12 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, selected parks, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Newly reopened: Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
