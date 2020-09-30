THURSDAY, October 1
Sunset at the Beach fundraiser
Join friends and supporters of the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach for Sunset at the Beach, a celebration of hope, support and community hosted by award-winning actor and comedian Mark DeCarlo. Proceeds benefit the Cancer Support Community and the event goes from 6 to 7 p.m. Register for free at cscrb.org.
Pet photo contest starts today
The Neptunian Women's Club of Manhattan Beach welcomes pet lovers to submit a photo for its Pet Photo Costume Contest. All proceeds go to support NWC's annual scholarships for Mira Costa High School and El Camino College students. Entries can be submitted through October 24 and the cost to enter is $20. Cash prizes for winners in each category. Entry details can be found at neptunians.org.
FRIDAY, October 2
Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market
Every Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club hosts a farmers market at 1035 Valley Drive. Shop for fresh, organic and exotic fruits and vegetables from local farms. Food stands serve freshly cooked hot items on site. Details on Facebook, HermosaFridayFarmersMarket
Riviera Village open late
Participating merchants and art galleries stay open until 8 p.m. as part of the First Friday series of evening events in Riviera Village, 1799 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Numerous outdoor dining venues adds to the fun.
SUNDAY, October 4
Oktoberfest at the Shade
The Shade Hotel, 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach, hosts a rooftop Oktoberfest event with beer from Buzzrock Brewing Company and authentic German food. Admission is $65 and the event goes from 1 to 4 p.m. Traditional Bavarian clothing is encouraged. Call (310)921 -8950 for reservations.
Torrance Theater Co. presents "Chapatti"
Catch a livestreamed performance of "Chapatti," a charming and funny tale about two animal lovers in Dublin, at 6 p.m. This is part of a series of plays offered now through December by the Torrance Theater Company. Buying a ticket helps support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get yours for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
SATURDAY, October 10
Backyard cabaret-themed benefit
Nostalgic songs by Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin and others will be performed in a "Cabaret in the Garden" fundraiser for the South Bay Children's Hospital Auxiliary. The show features Lois Bourgon, Cayt'lan Wayt and the Steve Rawlins Trio, and will be available for viewing on YouTube for at 7 p.m. (Actual show on Oct. 3 will be for a small socially-distanced group.) Donations to the Hospital Auxiliary are appreciated and can be made via PayPal to sbach18pp@outlook.com.
THURSDAY, October 8
MBUSD board candidate forum
The Manhattan Beach Music Coalition hosts the four MBUSD School Board candidates in a virtual Town Hall event starting at 6 p.m. The Zoom webinar will also be live-streamed on YouTube. All candidates will be asked the same questions and will be followed by an open Q&A session. Questions for the candidates can be emailed in advance to MBMusicCoalition@gmail.com. Register for the event at tinyurl.com/townhalloct8.
ONGOING
MB Hometown Fair goes virtual
While the traditional Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair isn't possible this year due to health concerns, the community can enjoy activities and support worthy causes through a virtual event. Go online to mbfair.org for details including:
- Commemorative Merchandise—clothing, hats, a mug and other items with a colorful, "So unFair" theme;
- Silent Auction—great items to choose from until the bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4;
- Online Vendors—shop for unique arts and crafts, food, apparel, home decor, jewelry and accessories from vendors who normally have booths at the fair;
- Battle of the Bands—view performances by six teen and pre-teen bands, then vote for your favorite until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Found Objects photography contest
Now through October 16, the Surfrider Foundation is accepting artistic interpretations of items collected from local beaches and waterways. Participants are encouraged to arrange the objects in a creative way, take a photo and share a story about it. Entries can be made via Instagram or Twitter. For details about submissions and prizes, visit the website surfrider.org/found-objects.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, parks, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, shopping malls
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
