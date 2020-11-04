FRIDAY, November 6
Riviera Village open late
Participating merchants and art galleries stay open until 8 p.m. as part of the "First Friday" series of evening events in Riviera Village, 1799 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Numerous outdoor dining venues add to the fun.
"Lit Up" holiday series starts today
Southern California News Group continues its virtual literary series with “Lit Up: Holiday Cheer” starting at 5 p.m. on November 6 and 20 and December 4 and 18. The series is hosted by writer and NPR commentator Sandra Tsing Loh. This week's featured guest is Phil Rosenthal, creator, producer and writer of "Everybody Loves Raymond" and star of the Netflix show "Somebody Feed Phil." To receive an access code, go to: bit.ly/HolidayCheer11-6.
SUNDAY, November 8
Dog walking hours at the Botanic Garden
The South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., holds its popular dog-walking event for a final date this year, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stroll the 87-acre property with dogs on a leash and following current physical distancing protocols. Admission is $4 for dogs, free for members and $15 for other adults visitors. Advance purchase tickets required online at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.
MONDAY, November 9
Antique market at The Roadium
Treasure hunters will love Mondays at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an eclectic and ever-changing assortment of antique merchandise. Admission is $1 per car and 50 cents for each passenger. View details online at http://roadium.com/shoppers/.
TUESDAY, November 10
Blue Zones virtual social hour
Join the Blue Zones Project for a virtual Social Hour starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy good company and practice some of Blue Zone's "Power 9 Principles of Longevity, including Down Shift and Right Tribe." Meeting info will be shared when you register at bchd.org/socialhour.
THURSDAY, November 12
Talk about whiteness, race and racism
Join the weekly event, "Manhattan Beach conversation about whiteness, race and racism," from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. every other Thursday through December 10. The forum is facilitated by We Tip the Balance and is free. Participants will be encouraged to share stories—historic, current or personal--that inform their points of view and consider how concepts of race are changing or being challenged. Sign up online at https://forms.gle/yET7BFCcFKNZ7Snq8. Send an email to mich@wetipthebalance.org for additional information.
SATURDAY, November 14
Video game tournament and fundraiser
Our Village, a Redondo Beach-based nonprofit social-skills group, hosts a video game tournament to promote fun and raise support. Participants must be aged 10 or older and have access in their homes to the internet, a Nintendo Switch system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Supervised matches will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in three categories—kids ages 10 to 12, teens ages 13 to 17 and young adults 18 and up. Additional trivia, art and Zoom chat activities are planned. Register online at ourvillagevideogametournament.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
Best of Manhattan nominations
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce seeks to recognize excellence with its Best of Manhattan Awards. Nominations are being accepted currently until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. This year's awards include a nod to businesses for meeting the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to kudos for "Positive Pandemic Pivot," the categories include Women-Owned Business, Dine MB, Small and Mighty, Healthy Living and Best overall. For a full description of each award category and to nominate your choices, visit the chamber's website, manhattanbeachchamber.com.
Volunteers needed for senior assistance
South Bay Village seeks volunteers to provide transportation and other services to seniors in Torrance and surrounding areas. South Bay Village is a non-profit organization that helps seniors remain in their own homes with help from the community. For more information about volunteering or donating, visit the group's website, sbvill.org.
Mira Costa Drama fall productions
Mira Costa High School's drama and tech departments present two plays scheduled to be staged virtually Nov. 6-14. "The Brothers Grimm Spectculathon," a hilarious merging of 209 different Brothers Grimm fairy tales, will air Nov. 7, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. A second show, "Spoon River," an exciting original adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters' "Spoon River Anthology," will be streamed Nov. 6, 12 and 14 at 2 p.m. Visit miracostadramaboosters.org for details.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Selected parks including Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
