FRIDAY, November 27
Kiwanis tree lot opens
The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club holds its annual Christmas tree sale starting today at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. Stop by and select a freshly cut tree Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds go to to charity.
SATURDAY, Nov. 28
Pop-culture humorist Charles Phoenix
The Armstrong Theater presents a virtual event, "Charles Phoenix Holiday Jubilee" from 6 to 7:40 p.m. With his quick wit and focus on oddball details, Charles will super-charge the classic living room slide show into laugh-out-loud roast of kitschy holiday traditions, including "test kitchen" recipes and food crafts. Tickets are $25 for the streamed performance. Visit the website torrancearts.org for details.
TUESDAY, December 1
Sleepy Hollow light display starts today
Tucked in a South Torrance neighborhood is a unique display of holiday lights for visitors to enjoy while walking or driving. Diverse themes such as Christmas, Hanukkah, sports teams, military and cartoon characters provide something for everyone to like. The Sleepy Hollow Christmas Lights Extravaganza (also know as Torrance Candy Cane Lane) is located on Roberts Road off Pacific Cost Highway, from 6 to 10 p.m., Dec. 1 through New Year's Day. Skip the traffic by parking on Pacific Coast Highway, Calle Mayor or Prospect, and walking to Roberts Road, just west of Calle Mayor. For details, visit discovertorrance.com/events.
"Live from the North Pole" stories
Enjoy stories by winners of the Holiday Story Contest sponsored by Torrance Memorial, the City of Torrance and the Torrance Public Library. Stories will be shared live starting at 2 p.m. A link for viewing can be found on the Torrance Memorial Foundation website, torrancememorialfoundation.org/community-event.
THURSDAY, December 3
Free flu shots
The LA County Department of Public Health and the Beach Cities Health District are hosting a flu immunization clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Redondo Beach Farmers Market in Veteran's Park, 309 Esplanade. For anyone over six months of age. Protection from the flu is especially important this year because a major outbreak would but an enormous strain on the medical system. For additional information, call the health district at (310)374 -3426, ext. 256. Face coverings required.
ONGOING
'Shop Small' this week
As holiday shopping goes into full gear, the community is asked to focus attention on locally owned businesses this week, starting with Small Business Saturday in our towns including Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Torrance.
Santa Claus by appointment at Del Amo
Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, photos with Santa can be taken on a reservation basis at Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 Carson St. in Torrance. For everyone's safety, the experience will socially distanced with visitors, Santa and his helpers all wearing masks. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. To reserve a spot, go online to simonsanta.com or the Discover Torrance website, discovertorrance.com/events.
Hermosa Beach seasonal events
Shopping, dining, holiday sparkle and family-friendly activities are underway in Hermosa Beach. Get details on social media sites including Facebook.com/downtownhermosabeach or on Instagram, Downtown Hermosa Beach. Here is what is happening this week:
- Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt for children, now through Dec. 19. To get started, stop by the Gum Tree, Sol Baby or Spyder (Pier Plaza) stores or the Hook & Plow restaurant.
- Holiday Storefront Window and Outdoor Dining Deck Decoration Contest, continues through Dec. 5.
- Black Friday — Nov. 27
- Small Business Saturday — Nov. 28
- Cyber Monday (participating businesses) — Nov. 30
- Free parking at 'red-bagged' meters — Nov. 27 to Dec. 25
Torrance Memorial Holiday Festival
Torrance Memorial has taken its holiday fundraiser virtual this year with festive events for people of all ages. The "In Spirit" festival includes a virtual tree tour, gingerbread house contest, stories with Santa. A silent auction runs from Nov. 22 through 29. Go online to biddingforgood.com/holidayfestival for details. Other opportunities to support the hospital include a Virtual Gala on December 4.
Talk about whiteness, race and racism
Join the biweekly event, "Manhattan Beach conversation about whiteness, race and racism," from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. every other Thursday through December 10. The forum is facilitated by We Tip the Balance and is free. Participants will be encouraged to share stories—historic, current or personal--that inform their points of view and consider how concepts of race are changing or being challenged. Sign up online at https://forms.gle/yET7BFCcFKNZ7Snq8. Send an email to mich@wetipthebalance.org for additional information.
UPCOMING
RUHS presents "Clue"
Redondo Union High's Theatre Arts department will perform "Clue" by Sandy Rustin, in three virtual performances, Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. The show is a murder mystery inspired by the classic Hasbro board game and adapted from the 1985 Paramount Pictures movie. Tickets for each livestreamed performance are $15.95. For details, visit ruhsdrama.com.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Open (in LA County) with restrictions on hours and/or capacity: indoor retail sites, personal-care businesses, card rooms and outdoor entertainment venues such as mini-golf, go-kart tracks and batting cages
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Selected parks including Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- County wide: Restaurants except for take-out and delivery, gyms and theaters
- All non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library - Sidewalk Services available
- El Segundo Candy Cane Lane, canceled this year
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
