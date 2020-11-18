THURSDAY, November 19
Free flu shots
The LA County Department of Public Health and the Beach Cities Health District are hosting a flu immunization clinic from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. Protection from the flu is especially important this year because a major outbreak would put an enormous strain on the medical system. Another clinic will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Redondo Beach Farmers Market. The City of Hermosa Beach has information about both clinics on the Event Calendar of its website, hermosabeach.gov.
Blue Zones cooking demo
Held by Beach Cities Health District, learn about Blue Zones Project-inspired food from a registered dietitian, Marissa Martorana. Watch and get a taste of how to live longer and better. From 4 to 5 p.m. Meeting info will be shared when you register at bchd.org/blue-zones-grocery-stores.
FRIDAY, November 20
Holiday Cheer literary series
Southern California News Group continues its virtual literary series with “Lit Up: Holiday Cheer” starting at 5 p.m. on November 20 and December 4 and 18. The series is hosted by writer and NPR commentator Sandra Tsing Loh. This week's theme is "Funny Women" with guests Bea Koch, Annabelle Gurwitch, Arden Myrin and Christina Schwarz. To register and receive a unique access code, go to: bit.ly/SCNGHolidayCheer11-20.
SATURDAY, November 21
Outdoor "Form and Movement" exhibit
In conjunction with Time4Art, The Manhattan Beach Art Center presents "Form and Movement" by Simon Ouwerkerk, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ouwerkerk's sculptural pieces will be shared in an outdoor space so viewers can experience them in-person and maintain safe social distancing. The art center is located at 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd. and the website TIME4ART.us has complete information.
"Toy Story" at the drive-in
The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance, presents "Toy Story." Enjoy the family-friendly event in a retro setting and within protocols for social distancing—guests must view from within their vehicles. A $30 entrance fee covers the whole vehicle. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for Roadium or visit the theater's website, roadium.com/drive-in-movies/.
Community Service Day at HOY
The House of Yahweh (HOY) continues its monthly Community Service Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed to package and distribute food, prepare used clothing and housewares for distribution, or perform maintenance tasks on the buildings and property. Volunteers are also welcome to create a project such as collecting canned goods, personal care supplies, nutritional supplements, grocery store gift cards, or rain jackets and tarps for outdoor protection Call 310-675- 1384 to talk about your project and discover ways to get involved. HOY is at 4046 Marine Ave. in Lawndale.
SUNDAY, November 22
Torrance Antique Street Faire
Sellers of unique antique items transform the streets of downtown Torrance. The eclectic, open-air market is pet-friendly and includes an appraisal booth for those wanting to make informed purchases. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the fourth Sunday of the month. Located at and around 1317 Sartori Ave. in Torrance.
MONDAY, November 23
Young cancer survivorship group
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) offers a weekly online support group at 8 p.m. for adults diagnosed with cancer before their early forties. Participants can connect with other young adults who have just been diagnosed, are undergoing treatment or have finished with treatment. Facilitated by Jessica Dulin, Associate MFT. To join this online group, send an email to info@cscrb.org.
ONGOING
Hermosa Beach seasonal events
Shopping, dining, holiday sparkle and family activities are underway in Hermosa Beach. Get details on social media sites including Facebook.com/downtownhermosabeach or on Instagram, Downtown Hermosa Beach. Here is what is happening this week:
- Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt for children, now through Dec. 19. To get started, stop by the Gum Tree, Sol Baby or Spyder (Pier Plaza) stores or the Hook & Plow restaurant.
- Holiday Storefront Window and Outdoor Dining Deck Decoration Contest, continues through Dec. 5.
Torrance Memorial Holiday Festival
Torrance Memorial has taken its holiday fundraiser virtual this year with festive events for people of all ages. The "In Spirit" festival includes a virtual tree tour, gingerbread house contest and stories with Santa. A silent auction runs from Nov. 22 through 29. Go online to biddingforgood.com/holidayfestival for details. Other opportunities to support the hospital include a Virtual Gala on December 4.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Open (in LA County) with restrictions on hours and/or capacity: outdoor restaurants, breweries, wineries, indoor retail sites, personal-care businesses, card rooms and outdoor entertainment venues such as mini-golf, go-kart tracks and batting cages
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Selected parks including Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- County wide: Indoor dining areas, gyms and theaters
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Personal-care services by appointment only
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.