THURSDAY, November 12
Redondo Beach Farmers market
Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., locally-grown produce, baked goods, fresh food items and more are for sale in an outdoor venue at the Redondo Beach Farmer's Market, in front of Veteran's Park at 309 Esplanade. For a full list of participating farmers and vendors, go to the city's website, redondo.org.
FRIDAY, November 13
Baked treats for sale in Riviera Village
South Baked is popping up at The Aloha Bungalow, 1799 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach, from 3 to 6 p.m. They'll be selling their signature Stay Salty Chocolate Chip cookies, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun-fetti cookies, Synonym Toast Crunch cookies and a newly released spiced cookie—$12 for a package of four. Cakes, brownies and more will be available along with pre-orders for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Follow South Baked on Instagram, @GetSouthBaked.
SATURDAY, November 14
Flower truck at The Point
Get farm-to-vase flowers from The Flower Truck L.A. from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Point in El Segundo, 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Wholesale-size bunches of flowers are sold in a mobile setting to accommodate social distancing and support farmers who have lost business due to a lack of events during the pandemic.
Video game tournament and fundraiser
Our Village, a Redondo Beach-based nonprofit social-skills group, hosts a video game tournament to promote fun and raise support. Participants must be aged 10 or older and have access in their homes to the internet, a Nintendo Switch system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Supervised matches will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in three categories—kids ages 10 to 12, teens ages 13 to 17 and young adults 18 and up. Additional trivia, art and Zoom chat activities are planned. Register online at ourvillagevideogametournament.eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY, November 15
Torrance Theater show features veterans
A livestreamed performance of "Beyond Glory," the stories of eight Medal of Honor-winning veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, airs at 6 p.m. This is one of a series of plays offered now through December by the Torrance Theater Company. Buying a ticket helps support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get yours for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
MONDAY, November 16
Learn about Omnilore learning for seniors
Join a virtual Information Session and learn more about Omnilore, a learning-in-retirement program. The Cal State Dominguez Hills program is open to all who seek intellectual stimulation and the challenge of shared inquiry. The session starts at 2 p.m. For details and instructions for attending, send an email to Membershipinquiries@Omnilore.org or call 310-370- 2494.
WEDNESDAY, November 18
BCHD can help with procrastination
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many are finding themselves procrastinating on taking action on their to-do lists. Join Beach Cities Health District in a supportive "Moai" group environment to explore this issue. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. For complete details, register at bchd.org/moai.
ONGOING
"Experience 28: Care" living library
The El Segundo Public Library and Museum of Art (ESMoA) invite visitors to connect through "living books" that can be checked out on Zoom for brief, one-one-one conversations. This is the third year for the collaboration between the library and ESMoA, and is modeled after The Human Library that premiered in 2000 in Denmark. Entitled "Experience 28: Care," the series seeks to foster empathy and challenge stereotypes through 20-minute visits with selected guests. The living library will be up and running from 4 to 5 p.m., November 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. For a complete list of participants and ways to register, go online to the Events Calendar of elsegundolibrary.org or the Experience tab on esmoa.org.
Mira Costa Drama fall productions
Mira Costa High School's drama and tech departments present two plays scheduled to be staged virtually Nov. 6-14. "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," a hilarious merging of 209 different Brothers Grimm fairy tales, will air Nov. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. A second show, "Spoon River," an exciting original adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters' "Spoon River Anthology," will be streamed Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Visit miracostadramaboosters.org for details.
"Comedy for Dessert" this Thanksgiving
Senior Comedy Afternoons presents "Comedy For Dessert" via Zoom on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the weekend. Nationally-known comedians will do mini-shows for families and their guests while they remain at home. The cost for a 15-minute show is $100, with extra minutes available. To schedule a day and time for a show, send and email to bonnie@seniorcomedyafternoons.com.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Los Angeles County indoor shopping centers and nail salons, at 25% capacity
Los Angeles County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt, pickleball and tennis courts, skateboard park, Clark Field; Selected parks including Valley Park, Seaview Park, Fort Lots-of-Fun and portions of South Park. Check www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library - sidewalk services available
- Hermosa Beach Library - sidewalk services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor basketball courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach holiday pier lighting and open house events
- Manhattan Beach Library - sidewalk services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - sidewalk services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.