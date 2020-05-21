VIRTUAL EVENTS
THURSDAY, May 21
Beatbuds perform for kids
Viewers of all ages are invited to join a 40-minute jam session with the Beatbuds, starting at 11 a.m. on Instagram @ThePoint_SB. Through catchy tunes and interactive approach the Beatbuds bring fun for all. The performance is sponsored by The Point in El Segundo as part of its popular Kids Club program.
THURSDAY, May 21
Barclay Roach at the Hermosa Brewing Co.
The Hermosa Beach Spring Fest virtual beer garden features live music by Barclay Roach at the Hermosa Brewing Co., from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy the show and order beer for delivery with tips going to the Rotary Club. View on Facebook or hermosaone.com; donation links will be provided.
FRIDAY, May 22
Music by Nate LaPointe at Project Barley
Final night of the Hermosa Beach Spring Fest virtual beer garden, with a performance by Nate LaPointe streamed from the Project Barley brewery, from 7 to 9 p.m. Listen to the music and order beer for delivery with tips going to Leadership Hermosa Beach. View on Facebook or hermosaone.com; donation links will be provided.
SATURDAY, May 23
Family Food Drive at Alta Vista
Those in need of food are encouraged to 'come and get it' at Alta Vista Park, 801 Camino Real in Redondo Beach, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Redondo Sunset youth baseball and softball league, local businesses including Good Stuff, Bettolino, Gaetano's, Mickey's Deli and the Torrance Bakery are contributing. The organizers intend to donate at least 500 meal kits and $50 grocery cards to families affected by COVID-19.
Requests for the kits can be made by email to redondosunsetsupport@gmail.com. Those wishing to contribute funds can do so on app.99pledges.com/fund/sbfamilyfooddrive or via eatgoostuff.com.
SUNDAY, May 24
Spring Fest virtual festival
Spring Fest from HermosaOne.com will be streamed from 12 to 8 p.m. on YouTube and the HermosaOne.com website. The all-day event includes music from Jim Lindberg, Jeremy Buck, Barley, Phoenix Rising and Triple Bueno. Between the live performances, local bartenders, restaurant operators, store owners, artists and musicians will be featured through interviews and demonstrations. This unique event replaces the popular Hermosa Fiesta that normally occurs over Memorial Day weekend.
TUESDAY, May 26
Navigate transitions and find your purpose
Learn to boost resilience, feel more connected and be happier with help from the Beach Cities Health District. This week's edition of the district's Mental Health and Happiness series continues with a focus on finding purpose and navigating transitions. The workshop runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a half-hour discussion. Join the discussion at bchd.org/series.
ONGOING
MBEF Wine Auction
The Manhattan Beach Education Foundation Wine Auction starts Saturday, May 23 and continues through May 30. Virtual tastings and opportunities to join the Fall Vintner Dinner Series are among the week's events. Go to https://manhattanwineauction.com for details.
Grades of Green fundraiser
Score amazing deals while helping Grades of Green empower, educate and inspire students into taking environmental action. The group, which operates at Grand View Elementary School in Manhattan Beach, is holding an online auction starting Friday, May 22 and ending on at noon on Tuesday, May 26. Get started by going to gradesofgreen.org/auction.
Torrance Ed Foundation auction and car raffle
A week-long virtual auction benefiting Torrance schools starts Thursday, May 21 and closes at 7 p.m. on May 28, at tefevent.givesmart.com. Items up for bid include a Goodyear Blimp ride, vacation to San Felipe, Mexico, and access to a fully stocked ice cream truck. The week culminates with a live drawing for the winner of a Lexus SUV. Details about the car raffle are on Facebook.com/TorranceEdFoundation.
"Happier in Hermosa" photo submissions
Local youth are encouraged to share a favorite photo taken in Hermosa Beach for an online exhibition, "Happier in Hermosa." Thursday, May 28 is the deadline for submissions to this forum sponsored by the Hermosa Beach Museum. Send a photo and caption to hermosabeachmuseum@gmail.com. Photos will become part of the museum's archives.
STREAM OR VIEW ONLINE
Art House films
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and "round the clock" technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets can be purchased on southbayfilmsociety.com. Current selections include:
- "A White, White Day," a gripping, psychological drama set in Iceland;
- "The Whistlers," a Romanian movie about a police inspector who plays both sides of the law;
- "The Silent Revolution," about schoolchildren in 1956 East Germany whose humanitarian gesture rankled the government;
- "Crescendo," the story of a conductor who tries to create an Israeli-Palestian orchestra.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Farmers' Markets
- Torrance market in Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
- Manhattan Beach market, Tuesdays at 13th St. and Morningside Dr. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Los Angeles County beaches for Active Use only
Hermosa Beach greenbelt, parks and tennis courts; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach parks, sport courts, Harbor Drive bike lanes and boat-launching facilities; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders.
EARLY BIRD SHOPPING
Early Bird shopping hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers
- Costco—Hawthorne: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday-Friday
- Target: 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Trader Joe's: First hour of the day
- Whole Foods: First hour of the day
- Ralphs—Manhattan Beach: 6 to 7:30 a.m.
- Vons–Hermosa Beach: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Gelson's: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres: 6 to 7 a.m.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Restaurants open for takeout:
- El Segundo—Options can be found on gundotogo.com/ or gundotogo on Facebook.
- Hermosa Beach—The HB Chamber of Commerce has a complete list online at hbchamberofcommerce.wixsite.com/hermosabeach
- Manhattan Beach—Check out the website Meals 2 Go MB, courtesy of the MB Chamber of Commerce, manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/
- Redondo Beach—The RB Chamber of Commerce website, Redondo To Go, redondotogo.com, is a list of open restaurants.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
Torrance Memorial Medical Center 24/7 Ask-A-Nurse Hotline: (310)517-1111
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center through May 31
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops through May 31
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Pier, Strand and parking lots
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach Strand, parking lots and bike path
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.