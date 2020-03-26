CANCELED/MODIFIED EVENTS
Readers are advised to confirm the status of openings and events prior to attendance.
March 27—Beach Cities Symphony concert at Marsee Auditorium
March 27—Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach lunch seminar on Social Security
April 1—Skate for Hermosa Beach Schools fundraiser
April 14—City of M.B. volunteer appreciation event (canceled)
April 25—Richstone Center Walk to Prevent Child Abuse
May 1—Beach Life music festival in Redondo Beach (postponed)
May 15—City of M.B. Older Adult Health Fair
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
Beach Cities Health District public meetings and select events, volunteer training, classes and workshops through April 30
El Segundo Library
El Segundo public schools through April 10
Hermosa Beach Library through March 31
Hermosa Beach skate park through March 31
Hermosa Beach public schools through April 13
Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus and social media channels.
Manhattan Beach Library through March 31
Manhattan Beach public schools through April 14
Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed to the public until April 30. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus or by calling 310-802-5000.
Redondo Beach libraries through April 13
Redondo Beach public schools through April 10
Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org and various department web pages for details.
Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June 30
SOURCES OF HELP
Early Bird shopping hours for seniors
- Target: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Walmart: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Whole Foods: 8 to 9 a.m.
- Smart & Final: 7:30 to 8 a.m.
- Grocery Outlet: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Ralphs: 7 to 7:30 a.m.
- Vons: 7 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Gelson's: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres: 6 to 7 a.m.
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426 ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number (800) 339-6993. Or visit online at www.211.org.
Restaurants in Hermosa Beach—Take-out offerings from the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce can found on hbchamberofcommerce.wixsite.com/hermosabeach.
Meals 2 Go MB—A list of Manhattan Beach restaurants offering takeout and delivery, as well as hours of operation, courtesy of the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce, https://www.manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: https://www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
Torrance Memorial medical center 24/7 Ask-A-Nurse Hotline: (310) 517-1111
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hearts of Hermosa online auction: Support the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation through its online auction now through March 28, on hoh2020.givesmart.com
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek or need need of assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers
ONLINE EVENTS
Local business and organizations have ideas for those staying at home:
Petersen Automotive Museum talks for kids—While its doors are closed, the Petersen Automotive Museum is streaming free twice-daily lectures and activities aimed at kids 12 and under, www.petersen.org/online-education
Stuck at Home Science—The California Science Center guides kids through easy activities using household supplies. New episodes air Monday through Friday until further notice starting at 10 a.m., https://californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science
Aquarium of the Pacific online—Topics for people of all ages are available from the aquarium website, aquariumofpacific.org/. Lectures for adults and an Online Academy for kids including a video series on STEM careers for kids in grades 6 through 12.
Artlife Gallery virtual exhibits—El Segundo's Artlife Gallery is reaching out through Instagram and it Facebook page, Artlife South Bay. Visit these spaces for virtual tours and commentary.
"Inside Trader Joe's" podcasts by store managers and crew members give insights behind its popular products and as well as its flops; why they wear Hawaiian shirts; how they sell bananas, and so on.
"Free Your Mind" recommendations from the El Segundo Library—Visit https://www.elsegundolibrary.org/services/free-your-mind for stimulating content for adults, teens and children.
E-books, online periodicals and audiobooks are available through local libraries, including Redondo Beach, www.redondo.org/depts/library; El Segundo www.elsegundolibrary.org/digital-library; and the L.A. County libraries, https://lacountylibrary.org/downloads/.
