CANCELLED EVENTS
As of press time, the following have been cancelled. Readers are advised to confirm the status of all events prior to attendance.
Manhattan Beach Rotary's poverty simulation, formerly scheduled for March 14 at the Joslyn Center. Follow the rotary club on Facebook.
Senior Comedy Afternoons, formerly planned for March 15 at the Proud Bird restaurant. See seniorcomedyafternoons.com for updates or call (714)914-2565.
Thursday, MARCH 12
"Vaping in 2020" update
South Bay Families Connected presents "Vaping in 2020: What parents need to know," 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Adams Middle School, 2600 Ripley Ave., Redondo Beach. The event is free and advance registration is suggested via southbayfamiliesconnected.org/events/vaping2020.
Friday, MARCH 13
Musical Miracles benefit at St. Rocke
Artists including The Toys, Sydney Ranee and Eric Krop are on the lineup for an evening show benefiting Musical Miracles, a nonprofit group that brings music and art education to schools in need. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. Visit musicalmiracles.org for tickets.
Jessica Fichot at Marsee Auditorium
The versatile Jessica Fichot comes to Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. Fichot takes audiences on a journey out of the French chanson tradition into the realms of gypsy jazz, swing and folk. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$26 and may be purchased at centerforthearts.org or by calling 800-832-ARTS.
Saturday, MARCH 14
St. Patrick's Day Parade
A determination on the parade will be made Thursday afternoon, so check TBRnews.com for details. The Irish theme of St. Patrick's day inspires local businesses, civic groups and school bands to take part in the annual Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. Bagpipers, floats and horses add to the festivities. The parade route is along Pier Ave. between Valley Drive and 8th St.
Summer Camp Expo at MBMS
Readings from Lummox 8
The Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., hosts local poets for readings from Lummox 8, a collection of the best poetry from small and underground publications. The free event goes from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with host R.D. Armstrong ( a.k.a. Raindog).
Live Music at Gelson's
Hear Rich Sheldon and his band at Gelson's supermarket, 707 N. Sepulveda in Manhattan Beach, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., for and eclectic mix of reggae, rock and folk genres.
Artlife Gallery spring reception
An evening reception for its spring collection takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Artlife Gallery, 720-C, S. Allied Way in El Segundo. The event features music by David Carroll, refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the artists. Regular gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.
Sunday, MARCH 15
5K in Riviera Village
The Village Runner's Saint Patrick's Day 5K Run/Walk and Little Leprechaun Dash for the Gold occurs from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. in Riviera Village, Redondo Beach. For information or to register online visit www.villagerunner.com or email donfranken@gmail.com.
”Across the Pond” symphonic concert
Peninsula Symphonic Winds, a 40-member community band, will perform an afternoon of music inspired by European composers. "Across the Pond" features works by John Phillip Sousa, Nigel Hess, Charles Ives, Leroy Anderson, Paul Tschesnokoff and Søren Hyldgaard, among others. The show starts at 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Chapel, 4223 Emerald St. in Torrance. Admission is $10 for those 12 and older.
Monday, MARCH 16
Teen craft: four-leaf clover pins
High schoolers are invited to join friends at the El Segundo Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., from 3 to 4 p.m., in making four-leaf cover clips and hairpins just in time for St. Patrick's Day.
Tuesday, MARCH 17
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market
Every Tuesday, Manhattan Beach hosts a farmer's market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 13th St. and Morningside Dr., behind the Shade Hotel. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 on 12th St.
Game night at LGBTQ Center
Tuesday night is game night at the South Bay LGBTQ Center, 16610 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Refreshments served. The fun is open to the public and goes from 4 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, MARCH 19
South Bay Cities conference
The public is invited to attend a conference of the South Bay Cities Council of Governments, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center, 801 E. Carson St. in Carson. Entitled, "Intersections: Finding Tomorrow's Solutions for Today's Issues," the talks will focus on transportation, public safety, housing, economic development and climate change. Register on eventbrite.com.
Memory Club at Beach Cities Health
Are you or someone you love finding it difficult to complete familiar tasks? Experiencing memory loss? Then Beach Cities Health District's Memory Club may be for you. Memory Club is a safe place where participants learn coping skills and daily living strategies, and gain knowledge on memory loss from experts in the fields of medicine and care. The next session starts March 19 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Contact Tara at 310-374-3426, x120, or tara.guden@bchd.org
Saturday, MARCH 21-28
Support MBUSD schools
All week, on varying days, dozens of local stores, restaurants, fitness clubs and service providers are donating portions of their sales to the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation. A full list of the participants can be found on mbef.org/our-supporters/sospartners/.
Ongoing
AARP tax assistance
Wednesdays through April 15, free help preparing 2019 tax returns is available through the AARP to everyone in the community. Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-certified volunteers will be on hand at the Manhattan Beach Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants should bring a copy of their 2018 returns, an I.D. card, social security card and any tax notices received.
