FRIDAY, March 26
ESMoA reopens it doors
The El Segundo Museum of Art, 208 Main Street, reopens with live exhibits after a year of being closed due to the COVID pandemic. In order to follow safety and social distancing procedures, visitors must reserve a ticket and a time slot for entry by groups of up to five from the same household. Admission is free and the gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Many of the museum's virtual programs will continue.
“Mean Girls” at the drive-in
Take older kids out for a socially-distanced evening at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "Mean Girls." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6 p.m. Viewing must be done from inside a vehicle due to social distancing protocols. Buy tickets in advance on eventBrite.com.
SATURDAY, March 27
"Measure for Measure" premieres
Shakespeare by the Sea presents its premiere performance of "Measure by Measure," at 6 p.m. via streaming on YouTube. This Shakespeare morality play tells the story of an ordinary man, Angelo, who is suddenly thrust into a position of power and faces matters of virtue versus vice. Admission is free but a reservation is required for the viewing link. Watch the show tonight or at a later date. The website shakespearebythesea.org/wp/ has details.
SUNDAY, March 28
Torrance Antique Street Faire
Sellers of unique antique items transform the streets of downtown Torrance. The eclectic, open-air market is pet-friendly and includes an appraisal booth for those wanting to make informed purchases. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located near 1317 Sartori Ave. in Torrance. Find information on social media sites and online at torranceantiquefaire.com.
TUESDAY, March 30
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market
Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmer’s market at 13th St. and Morningside. Find farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce; vegan, gluten-free, and locally produced packaged goods along with hot food prepared on-site. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside Dr. and 12th Street.
Zoom tour of U.S. National Parks
With 12.5 million visitors in 2019, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. The park contains some of the highest mountains in North America and is home to the Appalachian Trail. Learn about what makes this area so special in a lunchtime presentation geared to older adults, from the City of Manhattan Beach. The session goes from 11 a.m. to noon and includes discussion. For the Zoom link, go to the Events Calendar section of the website citymb.info.
WEDNESDAY, March 31
Phenomenal Women conversation
A gathering of accomplished women will speak and participate in panels in a "Phenomenal Women" conference sponsored by the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce, on Zoom from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Some of the speakers include Dr. Eliza Mountcastle Shah, co-founder and CEO of Lifter Leadership; Latrice McGlothin, community engagement officer for Kinecta Credit Union; Linda Reeves, certified gender specialist and co-founder of PFLAG Manhattan Beach-South Bay; and Sandy Abrams, entreprenuer and author of "Breathe to Succeed." Register on manhattanbeachchamber.com.
SATURDAY, April 3
David Benoit in concert
A streamed performance by jazz musician David Beniot starts at 7 p.m. and explores all the facets of Benoit's distinguished career. New songs and perennial favorites will be included. The show is provided through the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation. Tickets are $25 and available on eventbrite.com.
Free writing workshop
"Unleash the Writer Within" is designed to let loose the stories you've long been carrying around. First, receive a short lesson on craft. Then use prompts to free your words and generate fresh, raw material from your writing practice. Join the free session from 10 to 11:30 a.m., on Zoom. For more information, go to the website unleashthewriterwithin.com/free-classes/.
UPCOMING
Coastal Business Alliance networking
The Coastal Business Alliance includes principals from successful businesses and will have a 12-year anniversary event on April 7, from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting is free to those seeking introductions. Send an email to mike@ileanainternational.com for details.
ONGOING
Flair Cares food drive
Flair Cleaners is hosting its annual Flair Cares Food Drive, now through March 31. The drive benefits food pantries throughout Los Angeles including the Food Pantry LAX. Flair is matching donations up to 250 pounds of non-perishable food received at each of its locations. Everyone who donates will receive a 50% off coupon for a future dry cleaning visit. The Flair Cleaners location in the South Bay is 1900 Artesia Blvd. Details online at flaircleaners.com.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
California campgrounds - phased reopenings underway, see parks.ca.gov
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants, museums and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 10% capacity; Outdoor facilities remain open with restructions
LA County bars, breweries and wineries that don't prepare food
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; with limits
LA County malls, retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center and volleyball courts
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts and lawn bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others such as making phone calls to people who test positive for COVID and sending 'care cards' people stuck at home. Vist the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
