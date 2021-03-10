THURSDAY, March 11
Kids Grieving support session
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach presents a free support group for children ages 5 to 12 who are grieving the cancer-related loss of a parent, grandparent, sibling, or other family member. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and is facilitated by Nadine Shoukry, Associate MFT. To join this online group, send an email to info@scsrb.org.
FRIDAY, March 12
Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market
Every Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club hosts a farmers market at 1035 Valley Dr. Shop for fresh, organic and exotic fruits and vegetables from local farms. Food stands serve freshly cooked hot items on site. Find details and updates on the Facebook page Hermosa Friday Farmers Market.
SATURDAY, March 13
'Whales' story and activity for kids
Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for a Virtual Family Nature Club on whales from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children's book author Chris Boettcher and illustrator Nicole Boettcher will read from their new work, "Be Brave and Be Kind: the Story of Eleanor the Whale." Another presenter, from Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, will share facts about local whales. Viewers can also participate in guided fun activities. Free with advance registration required for Zoom access. Sign up from the conservancy's website, pvplc.org under Upcoming Events.
SUNDAY, March 14
Lyris Quartet performs
MONDAY, March 15
Antique market at The Roadium
Treasure hunters will love Mondays featuring antiques at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an eclectic and ever-changing assortment of merchandise. Admission is $1 per car and 50 cents for each passenger. View details online at roadium.com/shoppers.
WEDNESDAY, March 17
Chair yoga and meditation
Fitness nurse Carol Hahn leads a free virtual class on chair yoga and meditation from 1 to 2 p.m., courtesy of the El Segundo Library. To receive the Zoom link, please contact the Reference Desk by phone at (310)524- 2728 or send an email to refdesk@elsegundo.org
THURSDAY, March 18
History of our local piers
Learn about the history of the Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beach piers in a virtual lecture starting at 6:30 p.m. Guest presenters include Gary McAulay from Manhattan Beach, Chris Miller from Hermosa Beach, and Dean Francois with Rob Gaddis from Redondo Beach. The free event is hosted by the Hermosa Beach Historical Society and is accessible on Zoom. To register, go online to hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org and click on the tab for Virtual Exhibitions.
UPCOMING
Socially distanced beach festival
Live at the Oasis is silent, socially distant, family-friendly festival planned for Saturday, March 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. on a South Bay beach. Live music, games, kids' activities, yoga and more fill out the day that will be enjoyed while wearing sanitized headphones. General admission is $50. Find details online at worldofsoundproductions.com/events.
ONGOING
Flair Cares food drive throughout March
Flair Cleaners is hosting its annual Flair Cares Food Drive, now through March 31. The drive benefits food pantries throughout Los Angeles including the Food Pantry LAX. Flair is matching donations up to 250 pounds of non-perishable food received at each of its locations. Everyone who donates will receive a 50% off coupon for a future dry cleaning visit. The Flair Cleaners location in the South Bay is 1900 Artesia Blvd. Details online at flaircleaners.com.
Heart to Heart Scavenger Hunt
The Heart to Heart Scavenger Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 20, is a fun, family-friendly, COVID-19-safe virtual event to raise funds for the Volunteer Center South Bay-Harbor-Long Beach. Using the GooseChase app, participants will take part in zany challenges throughout the day to earn points for prize packages. Sign-up now through March 15 for a $25 donation per team. For more information, go to volcenter.org/hunt.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, outdoor exhibits only; go to aquariumofpacific.org for hours
California campgrounds - phased reopenings underway see parks.ca.gov
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers; with limits
LA County retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; indoor dining rooms, gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums, entertainment venues
- Some restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts and lawn bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others such as making phone calls to people who test positive for COVID and sending 'care cards' people stuck at home. Vist the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
