VIRTUAL EVENTS
THURSDAY, June 5
Live music streamed at Hermosa Brewing Co.
The Hermosa Brewing Co. will stream music live on starting at 7 p.m., to generate donations for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/HBEF90254/ or the Instagram account @hermosabrewingco.
ONGOING
City of Manhattan Beach call for artists
In preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Manhattan Beach Pier, the city of Manhattan Beach plans to display artistic renderings of the iconic structure. Local artists are invited to submit applications for photography, paintings, sculptures, ceramics and other media for display in a community exhibition. The deadline for entry is June 12. Apply online, citymb.info/submissions.
Online cancer support and networking
Free, virtual services from the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach are offered through weekly support groups and monthly networking sessions. Cancer patients, caregivers and family members, survivors, and bereaved are encouraged to participate. Call (310) 376-3550, email Info@CSCRB.org or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org for more information.
STREAM OR VIEW ONLINE
Art House films
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and "round the clock" technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets can be purchased on southbayfilmsociety.com. Current selections include:
- "Alice," a South By Southwest Film Festival winner about a young woman who is forced by impossible circumstances to work as a prostitute;
- "A White, White Day," a gripping, psychological drama set in Iceland;
- "The Whistlers," a Romanian movie about a police inspector who plays both sides of the law;
- "The Silent Revolution," about schoolchildren in 1956 East Germany whose humanitarian gesture rankled the government;
- "Crescendo," the story of a conductor who tries to create an Israeli-Palestinian orchestra.
Stuck at Home Science
The California Science Center guides kids through easy activities using household supplies. New episodes air Monday through Friday until further notice starting at 10 a.m., californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science
Car Talk from the Petersen
While its doors are closed, the Petersen Automotive Museum is streaming daily lectures and activities aimed at kids 12 and under, online at petersen.org/online-education.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Farmers' Markets
- Torrance market in Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
- Manhattan Beach market, Tuesdays at 13th St. and Morningside Dr. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Los Angeles County beaches for Active Use only
Hermosa Beach greenbelt, parks and tennis courts; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach parks, sport courts, Harbor Drive bike lanes and boat-launching facilities; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders.
EARLY BIRD SHOPPING
Early Bird shopping hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers
- Costco—Hawthorne: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday-Friday
- Target: 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Trader Joe's: First hour of the day
- Whole Foods: First hour of the day
- Ralphs—Manhattan Beach: 6 to 7:30 a.m.
- Vons–Hermosa Beach: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Gelson's: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres: 6 to 7 a.m.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Restaurants open for takeout:
- El Segundo—Options can be found on gundotogo.com/ or gundotogo on Facebook.
- Hermosa Beach—The HB Chamber of Commerce has a complete list online at hbchamberofcommerce.wixsite.com/hermosabeach
- Manhattan Beach—Check out the website Meals 2 Go MB, courtesy of the MB Chamber of Commerce, manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/
- Redondo Beach—The RB Chamber of Commerce website, Redondo To Go, redondotogo.com, is a list of open restaurants.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
Torrance Memorial Medical Center 24/7 Ask-A-Nurse Hotline: (310)517-1111
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Pier, Strand and parking lots
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach Strand, parking lots and bike path
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.